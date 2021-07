Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant – randomly inserted into select boxes – will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.