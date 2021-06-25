Cancel
A look at Austin ISD's enrollment numbers as district leaders try to hit goal for pay raises

KVUE
KVUE
 16 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin ISD tries to hit an enrollment goal in order to ensure raises for employees, KVUE took a look at the district's enrollment numbers over the years. KVUE previously reported that between 2019 and 2020, Austin ISD saw a 7% decrease of more than 5,600 students. Austin ISD wasn't the only school district in Central Texas or the U.S. that saw a decline in enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a breakdown of Austin ISD's enrollment numbers over the past several years:

