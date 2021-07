RACINE – Entries are now being accepted for the 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s 2021 House Decorating Contest as part of the communities Independence Day celebration. Any resident in Racine can dress up their house with bunting, banners, flags, stars, and stripes to paint the whole city red, white and blue. The registration deadline is Wednesday, June 30 with a $10 donation to 4th Fest of Greater Racine. Entry forms can be found at www.racine4thfest.org under the House Decorating tab. Use Venmo @FourthfestHDC for the $10 registration donation. Email info@racine4thfest.org with your registration form attached or for other questions.