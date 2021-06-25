Cancel
Restaurants

J. Greene's Irish Pub to close June 26

By Ian Froeb
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ. Greene’s Irish Pub at 10017 Manchester Road in Warson Woods will close after service Saturday (June 26), the restaurant announced on Facebook. “After eight thrilling and fulfilling years, we must sadly announce that we are closing J Greene’s Pub,” the post reads in part. “We have poured our hearts and souls into making The Pub the most welcoming and friendly gathering place in the area. All of our efforts towards this goal have been returned many, many, many times over by our customers who have become a part of our family.”

