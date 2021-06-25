Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market To Reach $10.9 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "2-Shot Injection Molding - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 6; Released: March 2021 Executive Engagements: 479 Companies: 52 - Players covered include Bemis Manufacturing Company; Biomedical Polymers Inc; Carclo Technical Plastics; Evco Plastics; Gemini Group, Inc; Nyloncraft, Inc; Rogan Corporation; Yomura Technologies and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Application (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical & Electronics, Medical, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT- Global 2-Shot Injection Molding Market to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2026Two-shot injection molding is a process in which two materials are molded in a single molding cycle. Also referred to as multi-material injection molding, 2k injection molding, double shot injection molding or 2 color injection molding, it is a technique that allows forming of a product using two materials, in a single mold. Growth in the 2-shot injection molding market over the coming years would be led by increasing demand for high precision molded parts in industries such as medical and automotive. With 2-shot injection molding designers are able to design parts with multiple value added features. The molding process allows molding of soft-touch materials with stronger substrates for enhancing aesthetics and ergonomics of products. Automotive manufacturing and medical products end-use market are the two primary end-use sectors. A notable trend in the market has been the rapid development of a few specialized polymer grades that could be used specifically in the 2-shot molding process. These specialty polymers have enhanced adhesion and compatibility with the other polymers and are also being offered in different colors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 2-Shot Injection Molding estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.9% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Goods segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global 2-Shot Injection Molding market. In the automotive manufacturing market, 2-shot injection molding are employed for producing components such as battery units, mounting fixtures, and lever caps, among others, which need to be durable and have good appearance. Within the consumer goods sector, use of 2-shot injection molding is prevalent in manufacture of components of different design and volume specifications from small and low-volume to complex and high-volume. Bottle dispensers, kitchen bakeware, plastic showerheads, and silicone parts and products for home use are prominent applications of 2-shot injection molding in the consumer goods domain.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2026The 2-Shot Injection Molding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

By Application, Electrical & Electronics Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026A significant number of consumer and medical electronics applications seek capabilities enabled by biocompatible, solvent-resistant overmolding materials that come with a regulatory rating. For such projects, employing 2-shot injection molding approach can deliver best results. 2-shot injection molding of electronics and electrical devices involves low- or high-pressure processing of a premolded device to provide a rugged thermoplastic outer layer, a safer encapsulation, and a comprehensive sealing. In the global Electrical & Electronics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$275.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years. CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-2-shot-injection-molding-market-to-reach-10-9-billion-by-2026--301319954.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
795
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injection Molding#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Gia#Biomedical Polymers Inc#Carclo Technical Plastics#Evco Plastics#Gemini Group Inc#Nyloncraft Inc#Rogan Corporation#Yomura Technologies#Medical#Marketglass Platform#Cagr#Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
China
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Related
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Ducting Silencers Market |Gainful insights into the Market | 2021-2027 | Key Developments, Market Share Analysis and More

Industry Research Report On Global Ducting Silencers Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis. The latest research report on Global Ducting Silencers Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages. The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Ducting Silencers market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report such as Lindab, P&G Fabrications Ltd, Vibro-Acoustics, DB Noise Reduction, Vents Company, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Hydrohobby, Pacifichvac, Rocvent Inc, Fans & Spares Ltd, HG Hydroponics, BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH that are a major part of the industry.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Digital Retail Marketing Market SWOT Analysis by Dynamics to 2026 | Parexel, OpenClinica, BayaTree

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Digital Retail Marketing Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Digital Retail Marketing processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Freight Forwarding Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Kuehne Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the global Freight Forwarding market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Drilling Data Management Systems Market Overview, Trends and Forecast Report to 2026 | AGT INTERNATIONAL, CISCO SYSTEMS, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE (IBM) CORPORATION

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Drilling Data Management Systems Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Drilling Data Management Systems processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

TES Closes Deal On 10,000 Sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport

- The deal between TES and the Port of Rotterdam will bolster Europe's capacity to recycle lithium batteries - ROTTERDAM, N.Y., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TES , one of the world's largest providers of sustainable technology lifecycle services, has announced it has agreed to a deal that secures the future of a 10,000 square metre (approx. 110,000 sq. feet) recycling facility in the Port Of Rotterdam , Europe's largest seaport.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Entertainment & Media Revenues Rebounding Strongly From Pandemic Slump; Shift To Streaming, Gaming And User-generated Content Is Transforming Industry: PwC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global entertainment & media (E&M) industry has regained its momentum, with revenues outpacing the economy as a whole. The $2+ trillion industry is on track to grow 6.5% in 2021 and 6.7% in 2022, fueled by strong demand for digital content and advertising. The renewed growth follows a challenging 2020, when in-person entertainment plummeted, including a 71% decline in movie theater box office revenues. These figures come from PwC's Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2021-2025, the 22nd annual analysis and forecast of E&M spending by consumers and advertisers across 53 territories.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Everest Medicines Announces Strategic Commercial Partnership With Global Technology Company, Tencent

SHANGHAI, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Medicines (HKEX 1952.HK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical products that address critical unmet medical needs for patients in Greater China and other parts of Asia, today announced that it has entered into a strategic commercial partnership with Tencent, one of the world's largest technology companies, to explore novel ways to optimize meaningful digital engagement with patients and healthcare providers.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OneConnect To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) - Get Report ("OneConnect" or the "Company"), a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in China, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. A conference call will follow on the same day.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

RedBlock Receives Strategic Investment From Nasdaq Listed The9

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Fintech company RedBlock announced that they have accepted the strategic investment from The9, a company listed on Nasdaq. In addition to obtaining funding from The9, RedBlock wil l leverag e the resources from The9 to carry out strategic cooperation with The9 's subsidiaries in the fields of overseas business and asset digitization.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Dehydration Monitoring Systems Market to Witness Splendid Growth by Kenzen, Inc., BSX Technologies, EchoLabs, Nix, Inc., Bitome Inc.

The latest independent research document on Global Dehydration Monitoring Systems Industry examine investment in market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

BRI Deploys Teras BRI Ships To Provide Vaccination In The Maluku Islands

MANADO, Indonesia, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (IDX:BBRI) is committed to supporting the success of the COVID-19 vaccination program that is being carried out by the Government as an effort to overcome the pandemic. Through the BRI Manado Regional Office, BRI deployed its floating bank named Teras BRI Bahtera Seva III ship to help medical personnel carry out vaccinations in the South Halmahera Regency, North Maluku.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Desiccant Dryer Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Desiccant Dryer Market. The Global Desiccant Dryer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Desiccant Dryer Market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, Sullair, Quincy, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Star Compare, Rotorcomp, BEKO Technologies, Risheng, Zeks, Aircel. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Digital Refractometers Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | Reichert, Atago, KYOTOELECTRONICSMANUFACTURING, MilwaukeeInstruments

Digital Refractometers Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Digital Refractometers market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioCryst Reports 96-week Data From APeX-2 Showing ORLADEYO®(berotralstat) Reduced HAE Attack Rate By 80 Percent From Baseline

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that hereditary angioedema (HAE) patients who were randomized to receive 150 mg of oral, once-daily ORLADEYO ® (berotralstat) at the start of the APeX-2 trial had an 80 percent average reduction in their mean attack rate per month during weeks 25-96 of the trial, compared to baseline. Median attack rates also decreased from 2.7 attacks/month at baseline to 0.0 attacks per month in 16 of 17 months through the same period.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Sponsoring EURO 2020 Is The Inevitable Choice Of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales . This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy