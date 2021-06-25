Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Hydrogen Fueling Stations Market 2021: At Least A Dozen Automakers Are Poised To Enter The Market Over The Coming Years

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Market for Hydrogen Fueling Stations, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a comprehensive global study of the current state and the future prognosis of passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). The study is based on several years of research that the publisher has been conducting on this burgeoning market.

The study analyzes the market and provides an in-depth discussion on the uptake of these vehicles. The study analyzes FCV rollout strategies of vendors that are involved or have interest in this burgeoning market. The study provides detailed forecasts for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles sales and revenue through the year 2035.

Over 27,500 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles were sold by year-end 2020 since their sales first began, even though the sales were constrained by the absence of a robust hydrogen fueling infrastructure. More than 19 million passenger hydrogen fuel cell vehicles will be sold or leased by 2035. This includes the fuel cell vehicles that have already been sold.

Over 8,500 passenger fuel cell vehicles were sold in 2020, the highest annual sales compared to any of the previous years. The 2020 sales bucked the severe downturn experienced by the automobile industry due to COVID-19. The sales of passenger hydrogen fuel vehicles are poised for a rapid pickup in 2021. The sales are being driven by the gradual emergence of a substantial hydrogen fueling infrastructure in several major markets.

Technological and marketplace developments are causing a market push in three segments of hydrogen fuel cell market. These segments are passenger cars and SUVs, light commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty trucks and buses. Developments in each of these segments is creating synergies that are driving down the costs of components and infrastructure.

At least a dozen automakers are poised to enter the market over the next few years. BMW plans to launch a fuel cell sedan and Jaguar Land Rover intends enter the market with large fuel cell SUVs. These automakers will join Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, and SAIC who are already selling hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Study

3. Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure3.1 Global Overview3.2 Global Deployments3.3 Organizations3.3.1 Hydrogen Council3.3.2 IPHE

4. Asia-Pacific4.1 Hydrogen Station Deployments4.2 Organizations4.2.1 International Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association4.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Association4.3 Country Activity4.3.1 Australia4.3.2 China4.3.3 India4.3.4 Japan4.3.5 Malaysia4.3.6 South Korea4.3.7 Taiwan4.3.8 Other APAC Countries

5. EMEA

6. Europe (Minus Nordic Countries)6.1 Deployments6.2 Organizations6.2.1 Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint Undertaking6.2.2 Hydrogen Europe6.2.3 Hydrogen Europe Research6.2.4 Hydrogen Mobility Europe6.2.5 COHRS6.2.6 TEN-T6.2.7 HIT Project6.2.8 HIT-2 Project6.2.9 H2 Nodes 6.2.10 HyFIVE 6.2.11 SWARM 6.2.12 H2FUTURE 6.2.13 High V.LO-City Project 6.2.14 HyFLEET:CUTE 6.2.15 Zero Regio Project 6.2.16 H2PiyR6.3 Country Activity6.3.1 Austria6.3.2 Belgium6.3.3 Czech Republic6.3.4 Estonia6.3.5 France6.3.6 Germany6.3.7 Italy6.3.8 Ireland6.3.9 Latvia 6.3.10 The Netherlands 6.3.11 Poland 6.3.12 Slovenia 6.3.13 Spain 6.3.14 Switzerland 6.3.15 The U.K. 6.3.16 Other European Countries

7. Nordic Region7.1 Deployments7.2 Organizations7.2.1 Nordic Hydrogen Partnership7.2.2 Nordic Hydrogen Corridor7.3 Country Activity7.3.1 Denmark7.3.2 Finland7.3.3 Iceland7.3.4 Norway7.3.5 Sweden

8. Middle East & Africa8.1 Deployments8.2 Country Activity8.2.1 Israel8.2.2 Other MEA Countries

9. Americas9.1 Hydrogen Stations Deployments9.1.1 Market Overview9.1.2 Hydrogen Highway and Fueling Stations9.2 Government Policies and Initiatives9.3 Western U.S.9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Industry Organizations9.3.3 Government Policies and Initiatives9.3.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout9.3.5 Related Initiatives9.4 Eastern U.S.9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Industry Organizations9.4.3 Government Policies and Initiatives9.4.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout9.5 Canada9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Industry Organizations9.5.3 Government Policies and Initiatives9.5.4 Hydrogen Station Buildout9.5.5 Related Initiatives9.6 Latin America9.6.1 Brazil9.6.2 Other Latin American Countries

10. Hydrogen Station Vendors10.1 Overview10.2 Major Companies10.2.1 Air Liquide10.2.2 Air Products and Chemicals10.2.3 Ballard Power Systems10.2.4 British Petroleum10.2.5 FuelCell Energy10.2.6 Hydrogenics Corporation10.2.7 ITM Power10.2.8 The Linde Group10.2.9 Nel Hydrogen 10.2.10 Nuvera Fuel Cells 10.2.11 Plug Power 10.2.12 Shell 10.2.13 Other Companies

11. Market Forecasts11.1 Overview11.2 Hydrogen Station Deployments11.2.1 Global Hydrogen Station Deployments11.2.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Deployments11.2.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Deployments11.2.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Deployments11.3 Hydrogen Station Revenue11.3.1 Global Hydrogen Station Revenue11.3.2 APAC Hydrogen Station Revenue11.3.3 EMEA Hydrogen Station Revenue11.3.4 Americas Hydrogen Station Revenue

12. Conclusions12.1 Top Findings12.2 Top Market Trends12.3 Hydrogen as a Fuel12.4 Rollout of FCVs12.5 Hydrogen Station Deployments12.6 Funding Needs Companies Mentioned

  • Air Liquide
  • Air Products and Chemicals
  • Ballard Power Systems
  • British Petroleum
  • FuelCell Energy
  • Hydrogenics Corporation
  • ITM Power
  • Nel Hydrogen
  • Nuvera Fuel Cells
  • Plug Power
  • Shell
  • The Linde Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af9nb3

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-hydrogen-fueling-stations-market-2021-at-least-a-dozen-automakers-are-poised-to-enter-the-market-over-the-coming-years-301320201.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
790
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Hydrogen Station#Market Research#Hydrogen Highway#Researchandmarkets Com#Fcv#Jaguar Land Rover#Saic#Hydrogen Joint#Czech#European#Nordic#Middle East Africa8#Canada9#Latin American#Air Products#British#Itm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Economy
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Hyundai
Country
Poland
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Honda
Country
Spain
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
Related
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Shock Absorbers for Commercial Vehicles Market 2021 Segment & Statistics With Latest Research | Future Development by – SACHS (ZF), KONI, Monroe (Tenneco)

Global Automotive Shock Absorbers for Commercial Vehicles Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Shock Absorbers for Commercial Vehicles market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Shock Absorbers for Commercial Vehicles market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Shock Absorbers for Commercial Vehicles market report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Chain Sprockets Market 2021 Value & Ratio With Latest Research | Future Development by – S. Tsubaki Power Transmission LLC, KMC Automobile Transmission, Rockman Industries Ltd.

Global Automotive Chain Sprockets Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Chain Sprockets market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Chain Sprockets market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Chain Sprockets market report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global LCV Lighting Market 2021 Outlook & Analysis With Latest Research | Future Development by – Koito (Japan), Valeo (France), Hella (Germany)

Global LCV Lighting Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the LCV Lighting market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the LCV Lighting market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the LCV Lighting market report.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Industrial Heat Pumps Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Kensa, Mitsubishi Electric, MAYEKAWA

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Industrial Heat Pumps Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Industrial Heat Pumps processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global DTH Drill Rigs Market 2021 Size & Share With Latest Research | Future Development by – Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear

Global DTH Drill Rigs Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the DTH Drill Rigs market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the DTH Drill Rigs market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the DTH Drill Rigs market report.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Commercial Vehicle Rear Combination Lamp Market 2021 Trends & Insights With Latest Research | Future Development by – Osram GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Valeo SA

Global Commercial Vehicle Rear Combination Lamp Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Commercial Vehicle Rear Combination Lamp market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Commercial Vehicle Rear Combination Lamp market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Commercial Vehicle Rear Combination Lamp market report.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Automotive Multimedia Audio System Market 2021 Sales & Revenue With Latest Research | Future Development by – Continental, BOSCH, Hitachi

Global Automotive Multimedia Audio System Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Automotive Multimedia Audio System market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Automotive Multimedia Audio System market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Automotive Multimedia Audio System market report.
Carsngtnews.com

Ballard Fuel Cell Modules Will Power Tata Electric Buses

Tata Motors has ordered 15 of Ballard Power Systems’70 kW FCmove-HD fuel cell modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs). The buses are planned for deployment in Faridabad, the largest city in the National Capital Region of Delhi, India. Tata Motors is India’s largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, with revenue of approximately $35 billion.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Total Specialties USA And Mighty Distributing System Enter New Partnership

LINDEN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Specialties USA is proud to announce a new partnership with auto parts wholesaler, Mighty Distributing System (Mighty Auto Parts), a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services. The TotalEnergies range of lubricants will be available in the Mighty network and will initially focus primarily on the Quartz Ineo & Quartz 9000 sub-ranges, designed for light vehicles and which exceed the most demanding requirements for European OEMs.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines Market 2021 Trends & Insights With Latest Research | Future Development by – Cummins, Navistar, Caterpillar

Global Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the Agricultural Machinery Diesel Engines market report.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketsphiladelphiaherald.com

Electric Brake Booster Market: Getting Back To Growth | Bosch, Continental, HITACHI

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Brake Booster Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Brake Booster Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Brake Booster.
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

EU fines BMW, VW for colluding with Daimler on emissions tech

The European Commission has fined the Volkswagen Group and BMW a total of €875 million (£750m) for violating antitrust rules by colluding with each other and Daimler to limit the use of emissions cleaning technology. The commission said the three firms held talks a decade ago over the use of...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Fuel Management System Market Size Analysis, Therapeutics And Global Forecast to 2031

The market assessment of the Global Fuel Management System Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global Fuel Management System industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of Fuel Management System market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Energy Industryatlantanews.net

Renewable Energy Market is Going to Boom | Alstom, ABB, Enel Green Power

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Renewable Energy Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Renewable Energy Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Renewable Energy market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Renewable Energy Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy