Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Mansfield Cares Golf Classic Raises $725,000

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Cares announced today that the 35 th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic, which took place June 8-9, 2021 in Greensboro, GA, raised over $725,000 for charitable organizations.

The two-day event included golf across three courses, a charity auction, and a VIP concert featuring The Orchestra including original members of Electric Light Orchestra. Mansfield welcomed numerous broadcast and sports celebrities that return year after year to support worthy causes and enjoy the picturesque setting, world-class golf, and signature southern hospitality.

"We're grateful to the over 400 golfers, 100 sponsors, and scores of volunteers joining us in 2021 at Reynolds Lake Oconee for the Mansfield Cares Golf Classic," said Mike Davino, Executive Director of Mansfield Cares. He continued, "Mansfield Energy is proud that 100% of the proceeds of our volunteer-run event go to incredible charitable organizations across North America, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in 2022."

Despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golf Classic raised over $725,000, bringing Mansfield's total raised for charitable causes over the past thirty-five years to almost $9 million. The Mansfield Cares Golf Classic benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other non-profits throughout North America working to improve their communities.

Mansfield Energy CEO Michael Mansfield, Sr. added, "After a year of limited travel, this year's event offered an opportunity to reconnect with many of our friends in the energy industry and to strengthen new relationships. The generosity of our sponsors and partners was remarkable during a year when nothing was guaranteed. We've already begun planning next year's event and look forward to new opportunities for growth at the tournament and in our charitable giving."

The 36th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic will return to Reynolds Lake Oconee on June 7-8, 2022. Visit www.mansfieldgolfclassic.com to learn more.

About Mansfield EnergySince 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding fuel supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, carriers, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province. For information, call 800-695-6626 or visit www.mansfield.energy.

Media Contact Zach Wall zwall@mansfieldoil.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mansfield-cares-golf-classic-raises-725-000--301320203.html

SOURCE Mansfield Energy Corp

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
796
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mansfield
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Courses#Golf Tournament#Charity#Mansfield Cares#Electric Light Orchestra#Mansfield Energysince#Canadian#Www Mansfield Energy#Mansfield Energy Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Golf
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
News Break
Sports
Related
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

Golf tournament raises $55K for Monument Cancer Care Institute

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 40th annual “Tee It Up Fore Cancer” golf tournament raised $55,000 after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Held at Arrowhead Country Club, the event raises money to help Monument Health review and update technology, diagnostics, and cancer therapies. “We are extremely grateful...
citizensjournal.us

Sponsorship Opportunities Available For 7th Annual Yarrow Family YMCA Golf Classic

Westlake Village, Calif.—The Yarrow Family YMCA is seeking sponsors for its 7th Annual Golf Classic, taking place Monday, August 9, at the North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village. The title sponsor for the YMCA’s “On Course For A Cause” tournament is Amoroso Companies. Last year’s tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic.
North Platte, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Junior Ambassador Golf Classic set for July 26 and 27

The North Platte Chamber Ambassadors are set to host the Junior Ambassador Golf Classic from July 26 to 27 at River’s Edge and Lake Maloney Golf Clubs. This year’s tournament will include an optional team scoring competition for teams of four high-school aged golfers. The players self-select their 4-person team with entry into the tournament.
Orono, MEwabi.tv

PVC holds golf scramble to raise money for scholarships

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Local Athletic Administrators, coaches, and others gathered at Penobscot Valley Country Club Monday for the Penobscot Valley Conference golf scramble. The event raises money for the PVC’s Joe Paul memorial scholarships. With a lot of help from Andy Nickerson and Wight’s Sporting Goods. Hermon’s Rick Sinclair explains it is a great way to help area athletes pay for college.
Sussex County, DEcoastalpoint.com

Baywood Golf Classic sets record for Beebe donation

The 2021 Baywood Golf Classic raised more money than ever before in its 16-year history, netting a total of $71,233.50 for Beebe Medical Foundation. The proceeds of the event support Beebe Oncology Services. Beebe Healthcare’s oncology program continues to grow, with two locations serving the needs of Sussex County — the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach and South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville.
newjerseyhills.com

Preschool Advantage golf outing raises $125,000

Some 132 golfers supported Preschool Advantage at its annual fundraiser at the Morris County Golf Club on Tuesday, June 15. Preschool Advantage is a nonprofit dedicated to funding preschool tuition for families who are not able to afford the cost. Preschool Advantage provides tuition for about 100 children annually in Morris and Somerset counties.
Darien, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

AQUARIUM GOLF CLASSIC

More than $185,000 was raised to support The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk during its recent 10th annual Golf Classic at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. “This event is always a fun and memorable outing, but more so this year as it was the first large-scale fundraiser hosted by the aquarium since the Covid-19 pandemic…
Ivyland, PAPosted by
Hampton Times

Conwell-Egan Catholic Golf Classic set for July 26

The annual Conwell-Egan Catholic Alumni Golf Classic is set for Monday, July 26, at Spring Mill Country Club, 80 Jacksonville Road in Ivyland. Alums are invited to play in and sponsor one of the school’s most significant fundraisers of the year. All proceeds benefit much-needed tuition assistance to CEC students.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Mercy Health Lorain Foundation holds 30th annual Golf Classic

Mercy Health Lorain Foundation held its 30th annual golf classic June 28 at the Elyria Country Club, 41625 Oberlin-Elyria Road. Business partners and friends of Mercy Health Lorain Foundation participated in 18-hole golf classic. “This year, we have 132 golfers,” said Lorie Tobik, director of Annual Fund and Community Outreach....
Elk River, MNhometownsource.com

CAER Classic Golf Tourney set for July 30

After a year hiatus due to COVID-19, CAER Food Shelf is bringing back the CAER Classic Golf Tournament Friday, July 30. “When we started tournament planning, there was still so much uncertainty about whether we could have the event,” CAER Executive Director Heather Kliewer said. “Then things started opening up and vaccinations became more available, we felt more confident that we could host a great tournament. We are very excited to be able to gather in-person this year for the Classic. This has always been our largest in-person fundraising event and we are so thankful for the funds that are raised during it.”
buckscountyherald.com

Lenape Valley Foundation Golf Outing raises $60,000

The Lenape Valley Foundation (LVF) hosted its 12th annual Golf Outing on June 14 at the Doylestown Country Club. The event, chaired by LVF board member, Robert Rogala, attracted 115 golfers. Approximately $60,000 was raised to help fund the expansion of LVF’s children’s services. This includes outfitting the recently renovated children’s services wing in its Doylestown office, which allows the opportunity to serve more children in an environment designed specifically for their needs.
Milford, CTtheorangetimes.com

Golf Classic Returning To Milford

The Milford Chamber Trust is partnering with Colonial Toyota to host the 23rd Golf Classic on July 19 at Great River Golf Club in Milford. The event raises money for college scholarships for Milford students. The Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Committee organized by the Milford Chamber Trust has already helped students obtain over $400,000 in scholarships.
Amarillo, TXkgncnewsnow.com

WTAMU Hosting Foundation Golf Classic

The West Texas A&M University Foundation Golf Classic is set to Tee Off July 9th. A limited number of spots are still available for the tournament, which raises funds for faculty grants through the WTAMU Foundation. Sponsorship and player registration costs for the classics range from $500 to $5,000. The...
Charitiesguthrie.org

Golf for Guthrie Hospice Raises Over $30,000

The 19th Annual Golf for Guthrie Hospice Tournament, held on June 18 at The Club at Shepard Hills, raised over $30,000. 36 teams participated this year, and many more donors and sponsors joined together to support the very special mission of Guthrie Hospice. The tournament raises funds for Guthrie Hospice...
Wilkesboro, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Greenway golf tournament raises $10,000

The 17th annual Yadkin River Greenway Benefit Golf Tournament, held June 24 at Oakwoods Country Club, raised $10,000 for greenway operations. This year’s golf tournament was held in memory of longtime greenway supporters Dusty Rhodes and Frank Taracido. Sponsors of the Greenway Golf Tournament were Arnold and Becky Lakey, Proximity...
Ellicottville, NYthevillagerny.com

Inside Event: Eddie Szpaicher Golf Classic

Here’s to another year of celebrating a local legend (not that I’m bias or anything). We are pushing into the TENTH year of celebrating the life of a local father, husband, a brother, an uncle, and a friend. This year we are proud to take on the 10th Annual Eddie Szpaicher Golf Classic at Holiday Valley on July 14, 2021. It’s hard to believe that this is year ten, but here we are. In honor of my father, we have continued this tournament to raise money for scholarships to give to two collegebound, graduating ECS students.
visittablerocklake.com

Annual Golf Classic

The Table Rock Lake Chamber of Commerce's Golf Classic is held each September. The Tournament is full of networking, camaraderie, and fun! We will begin with lunch and then on to our four-person scramble. What a great opportunity to showcase your business support for Table Rock Lake communities. Player Arrival:...

Comments / 0

Community Policy