Mansfield Cares Golf Classic Raises $725,000

GAINESVILLE, Ga., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Cares announced today that the 35 th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic, which took place June 8-9, 2021 in Greensboro, GA, raised over $725,000 for charitable organizations.

The two-day event included golf across three courses, a charity auction, and a VIP concert featuring The Orchestra including original members of Electric Light Orchestra. Mansfield welcomed numerous broadcast and sports celebrities that return year after year to support worthy causes and enjoy the picturesque setting, world-class golf, and signature southern hospitality.

"We're grateful to the over 400 golfers, 100 sponsors, and scores of volunteers joining us in 2021 at Reynolds Lake Oconee for the Mansfield Cares Golf Classic," said Mike Davino, Executive Director of Mansfield Cares. He continued, "Mansfield Energy is proud that 100% of the proceeds of our volunteer-run event go to incredible charitable organizations across North America, and we look forward to continuing this tradition in 2022."

Despite challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golf Classic raised over $725,000, bringing Mansfield's total raised for charitable causes over the past thirty-five years to almost $9 million. The Mansfield Cares Golf Classic benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association and other non-profits throughout North America working to improve their communities.

Mansfield Energy CEO Michael Mansfield, Sr. added, "After a year of limited travel, this year's event offered an opportunity to reconnect with many of our friends in the energy industry and to strengthen new relationships. The generosity of our sponsors and partners was remarkable during a year when nothing was guaranteed. We've already begun planning next year's event and look forward to new opportunities for growth at the tournament and in our charitable giving."

The 36th Annual Mansfield Cares Golf Classic will return to Reynolds Lake Oconee on June 7-8, 2022. Visit www.mansfieldgolfclassic.com to learn more.

About Mansfield EnergySince 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding fuel supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, carriers, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province. For information, call 800-695-6626 or visit www.mansfield.energy.

