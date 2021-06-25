Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Exploration And Production (E&P) Software Market To Reach $9.9 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Exploration and Production (E&P) Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: April 2021 Executive Engagements: 1379 Companies: 97 - Players covered include Baker Hughes, a GE company; Computer Modelling Group Ltd.; eDrilling AS; Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC; E-Tech International; ETL Solutions Ltd.; Exprodat Consulting Ltd.; G.E.Plan Consulting Srl; GE Oil & Gas; Halliburton; Ihs Markit Ltd.; Ikon Science Ltd.; Interactive Network Technologies, Inc.; Ion Geophysical Corporation; Kongsberg Gruppen ASA; OVS Group LLC; P2 Energy Solutions; Pason Systems Corp.; Peloton Interactive, Inc.; Petroleum Experts Ltd.; Petrolink Services Inc.; RockFlow Dynamics; Schlumberger Ltd.; TDE Group Limited and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud); Software Type (Reservoir Simulation, Production, Drilling, Navigation System, Risk Management Mapping, Performance Tracking, Portfolio Aggregation, Resource Valuation, Seismic Amplitude Analysis, Other Software Types) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT -

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market to Reach $9.9 Billion by 2026The various kinds of E&P software are available in the market including reservoir drilling, simulation, and production, reservoir characterization, resource valuation, navigation system, seismic amplitude analysis, portfolio aggregation, and risk management mapping software, among others. Production software is likely to register robust growth driven by the increase in production in the upstream operations globally in the long run. Adoption of simulation software is also likely to rise, as it offers tentative results on the basis of available data. Such simulation software can be used with the current software of a company.

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software market is projected to register healthy growth over the medium-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$4.5 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.9 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Exploration and Production (E&P) Software, accounting for an estimated 25.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$1.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 19.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Exploration and Production (E&P) Software, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

Over the years, the oil and gas industry has rapidly embraced digital technologies for effective management of costs and to enhance overall efficiencies, particularly in the wake of challenges emerging due to the highly volatile oil pricing scenario. Digitization efforts by oil & gas players have helped the companies to reduce costs by about 10-25%, while productivity is improved by around 8-10%. In addition, digitization is increasingly providing a safe and environmentally sound operating environment. The increasing need for safety is driving oil & gas companies to rely extensively on advanced technologies and software solutions to improve operations. In the oil and gas industry, software tools have played a critical role in development of new technologies.

Cloud Deployment to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026Oil and gas companies are increasingly seeking out the scalability and ease of innovation that cloud computing promises. New advances in cloud computing technology are bringing major benefits of business analytics and data to the oil and gas industry. In recent years many companies in the oil and gas industry have started to make the switch from in-house data storage to cloud-based services. Global Cloud Deployment segment is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 18.5% over the analysis period. United States constitutes the largest regional market for Cloud segment, accounting for 27.1% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 24.2% over the analysis period, to reach US$409.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ PlatformOur MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-exploration-and-production-ep-software-market-to-reach-9-9-billion-by-2026--301320051.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
792
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Productivity#Gia#Edrilling As#E Tech International#Etl Solutions Ltd#Exprodat Consulting Ltd#Consulting Srl#Ge Oil Gas#Ihs Markit Ltd#Ikon Science Ltd#Ovs Group Llc#P2 Energy Solutions#Pason Systems Corp#Petroleum Experts Ltd#Petrolink Services Inc#Rockflow Dynamics#Schlumberger Ltd#Software Type Lrb#Marketglass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
News Break
Marketing
Country
China
Related
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Packaging Automation Systems Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Packaging Automation Systems Market. The Global Packaging Automation Systems Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Packaging Automation Systems Market include ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Systempack, Invata Intralogistics, Siemens, Schneider Electric, JS Automation, Tekpak Automation, Mitsubishi, Stora Enso, Taylor Products, ULMA Group, Swisslog Holding, Automated Packaging Systems, Kollmorgen, BEUMER Group. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global Application Security Testing (AST) Software Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : Checkmarx, WhiteHat Security, PortSwigger, Acunetix, Veracode etc.

﻿The global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market research report is intended to elaborate market opportunities and the potential for the producers, suppliers, merchants, business managers and other shareholders in the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market. The research report is curated with an aim to provide comprehensive and actionable insights that could enable the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software industry market participants take rightful decisions in terms of investments and other important decisions to secure a better place in the global market. The data gathered in the report is appropriately tabulated and classified to analyze the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of the global Application Security Testing (AST) Software market.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global DTH Drill Rigs Market 2021 Size & Share With Latest Research | Future Development by – Sandvik, Atlas Copco, Boart Longyear

Global DTH Drill Rigs Market report is the latest offering that examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for the market. To determine these factors, the research determines the performance across different product categories and regions. Then, the DTH Drill Rigs market report serves statistical analysis regarding key factors including the major drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to have a substantial effect on the progress of the DTH Drill Rigs market. The report also highlights market entry strategies for various key companies functioning in the market. Different graphical presentation techniques such as charts, graphs, tables, and pictures have been used while making the DTH Drill Rigs market report.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Freight Forwarding Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Kuehne Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the global Freight Forwarding market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Gun Barrels Market Report-Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) | 2021 – 2025

Gun Barrels Market 2021 Report analyzes the industry’s current scenario on a large scale in order to provide market trends, market size, and growth estimates. This report contains all the essential details about global Gun Barrels market share, drivers and key market segments. It also highlights market limitations, growth opportunities, market limitations, market limitations, market limitations, market limitations, market restrictions, market limits, market challenges, market opportunities, and market limitations. This report also lists the item definition, Gun Barrels market range and important product manufacturing areas. The report provides a detailed overview of the Gun Barrels industry chain, top producers and the Gun Barrels supply/demand situation. This study also includes information about Gun Barrels producers and their business plans, growth aspects, and Gun Barrels market limitations.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

ESD Packaging Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities By Top Companies: Anchor Packaging, Bemis, RPC, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of ESD Packaging Market. The Global ESD Packaging Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global ESD Packaging Market include Anchor Packaging, Bemis, RPC, Sealed Air, Silgan, Sonoco Plastics, Genpak, Greiner Packaging, BASF, Desco Industries, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Desiccant Dryer Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Desiccant Dryer Market. The Global Desiccant Dryer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Desiccant Dryer Market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, Sullair, Quincy, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Star Compare, Rotorcomp, BEKO Technologies, Risheng, Zeks, Aircel. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Sponsoring EURO 2020 Is The Inevitable Choice Of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales . This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Flue Gas Desulfurization Market Trend Analysis 2021-2025: China Boqi, Alstom S.A., Babcock & Wilcox Company, Ducon Technologies Inc., Chiyoda Corporation, Hamon Research-Cottrell, Hitachi Power System America Ltd

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization market 2020 report analyses the present industry situations on a broad scale to provide the industry trends, market size and growth estimates. The key details related to Flue Gas Desulfurization market share, drivers, vital market segments, development opportunities and market constraints are presented in this report. Further, this report lists the product definition, applications, Flue Gas Desulfurization market scope, and major product manufacturing regions. A comprehensive view of Flue Gas Desulfurization industry chain structure, major manufacturers, and Flue Gas Desulfurization supply/demand scenario are covered at depth. In addition to this, the company details of Flue Gas Desulfurization manufacturers, their business strategies, growth aspects and Flue Gas Desulfurization market constraints are discussed in this study. This record comprehensively analyses the existing Flue Gas Desulfurization market segments as well as the emerging segments which can predict the forecast Flue Gas Desulfurization market development 2020-2027.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : IBM, Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Coinbase, SAP SE etc.

﻿Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market: Introduction. The Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market report blends a comprehensive analysis of foreign markets with a fresh take on the target industry. Market size, drivers and vulnerabilities, key players, segment overview, and geographic outlook are among the variables covered in the study. It also includes data on the business environment, value/volume results, marketing tactics, and expert viewpoints. The research also looks at the field’s importance and evidence for forecasting, as well as its various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capability, price, expense, revenue, growth, and contact information for the top global industry players in the global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Spa Software Market 2021 In-Depth Analysis, Latest Trends, Opportunities and Production Techniques 2029 | Rosy(Floydware), Millennium, PhorestSalonSoftware, AcuityScheduling

Global Spa Software Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type, and Application, Forecast to 2029 provides a comprehensive assessment of the market as well as market values. The report highlights multiple timelines, growth tendencies, key happenings, and milestones. Details recorded in the research report are looked upon by the business space, an authentic reference point to design impeccable business moves. Market leaders that control the global manufacturing revenue are highlighted in the global Spa Software market report. The report studies the market factors that have played a significant role in driving the market and profitability of the market over the last decade.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Global Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : Accenture Plc, Nokia, Allot Communication, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems etc.

﻿Predicting Growth Scope: Global Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis Market. The Global Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis Market was accounted at US$ xx ML in 2019 and is likely to grow by US$ xx ML during the prediction period. The research is used to assess the Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis market in the timeline forecast. The industry revenue figures for each geographical area are included in the Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis analysis report. The Communication Service Provider (CSP) Network Analysis study also includes an industry overview of emerging innovations focused on creative business models, growth opportunities, the competitive strategic background, and a variety of value-added goods that can drive market growth. Likewise, the research presents the most recent demand estimation for the forecasted time period.
Agriculturecoleofduty.com

Agriculture Technology Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Deere & Company, Philips Lighting, Cree Inc.

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Agriculture Technology Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Agriculture Technology Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Agriculture Technology processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Enterprise Data Integration Market 2026 The leading Industry Players : IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (US) etc.

IBM Corporation (US) Microsoft Corporation (US) Informatica Corporation (US) Information Builders Inc. (US) Syncsort Incorporated (US) We Have Recent Updates of Enterprise Data Integration Market in Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4228118?utm_source=PMW. New leaders are emerging and the existing ones are trying to catch up and protect their profitability in the global...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

DevSecOps Market Exhibits Stunning Growth Potentials CA Technologies, IBM, Micro Focus

Latest released the research study on Global DevSecOps Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. DevSecOps Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the DevSecOps. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: CA Technologies (United States);IBM (United States);Micro Focus (United Kingdom);Synopsys (United States);Microsoft (United States);Google (United States);Qualys (United States);Chef Software (United States);Threat Modeler (United States);Contrast Security (United States);Entersoft (Australia);Rough Wave Software (United States);Splunk (United States);4Armed (United Kingdom);Aqua Security (Israel);Check Marx (Israel);Continuum Security (Spain);Whitehat Security (United States);Umologic (United States);Puppet labs (United Kingdom)

Comments / 0

Community Policy