Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Axo Announces Acquisition Of LendMe, The Leading Distributor Of Personal Loans And Insurance In Denmark

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

OSLO, Norway, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axo AS, a leading distributor of personal finance products in the Nordic region and portfolio company of Corsair, a leading private equity firm targeting services, software, and payments investments in financial services, announced last week that it has agreed to acquire tech-enabled loan broker LendMe. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, LendMe is one of the first independent loan brokers in Denmark, offering consumers the country's most comprehensive portfolio of lending partners from the largest banking panel in Denmark. LendMe also provides income protection insurance as an integrated part of its services. The Company is led by a strong and experienced senior management team who will join Axo following completion. The Company's three co-founders will hold local and group management positions within Axo, and all LendMe employees will continue to serve in the group.

Axo's acquisition of LendMe is a significant milestone in Axo's international expansion strategy and broader path to becoming the premier pan-Scandinavian platform for personal financial products. The company already has a strong presence in Norway and Sweden. The combined company will benefit customers and banking partners with added customer success staff, greater market reach, and a combined resource pool from which to develop and scale growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to partner with a high-caliber business that shares our commitment to customer success, and with LendMe as part of the Axo family, we will continue to innovate and develop solutions that strengthen our offerings to both consumers and banking partners," said Carl E. Endresen, CEO of Axo. "We are thrilled to join forces with our new colleagues at LendMe to accelerate our ambitious growth agenda."

Frederik Murmann, CEO and Co-Founder of LendMe, said, "This transaction is great validation for the LendMe team's work over the years as we've developed a highly effective strategy and market-leading offering. I am proud of how far we have come in such a short period of time and look forward to entering this exciting new chapter as part of Axo."

"This transaction extends Axo's market leading status to Denmark and is an important step in its continued international expansion," said Corsair Partner Derrick Estes and Managing Director Edward Wertheim. "LendMe has a deeply experienced management team with significant operational strength, and an innovative IT platform that will enable further expansion into adjacent product verticals. We remain deeply committed to Axo's long-term success and we look forward to supporting the leadership team as they capitalize on a number of compelling future growth opportunities."

Arctic Securities served as financial advisor to Corsair and Axo. Thommessen served as legal advisor to Axo.

Media Contact Carl Edvard Endresen, +4798615023, cee@axofinans.no

axo-buys-lendme.jpg Axo buys LendMe Axo buys LendMe

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axo-announces-acquisition-of-lendme-the-leading-distributor-of-personal-loans-and-insurance-in-denmark-301320182.html

SOURCE Axo AS

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
792
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Corsair#Company#Pan Scandinavian#Co Founder Of Lendme#Arctic Securities#Lendme Axo#Lendme View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Private Equity
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
News Break
Economy
Country
Sweden
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

InterCure Provides An Update On Its NASDAQ Listing

TORONTO and HERZLIYA, Israel, July 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterCure Ltd . (TSX: INCR.U, TASE: INCR)(dba Canndoc)(the " Company") is pleased to announce that further to its confidential filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") of its 20F registration statement on April 20, 2021, it will publicly file its 20F registration statement the week of July 11. The Company has also applied to list its common shares (the " Common Shares") on the NASDAQ Capital Market (" NASDAQ") under the trading symbol "INCR", pending the public filing of the 20F registration statement and the satisfaction of certain other conditions. The Company expects that the Common Shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ during the last week of July 2021.
Businessnutraingredients-usa.com

Lab consolidation continues with Warburg Pincus acquisition

Private equity firm Warburg Pincus is continuing its consolidation of analytical laboratories serving the food, beverage and dietary supplement industries with the acquisition announced today of Food Safety Net Services. FSNS operates more than 20 labs in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Details of the deal were not announced....
Businessthepaypers.com

US Bank acquires PFM's asset management business

US Bank has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management under its subsidiary, US Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and US Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than USD 325 billion in March 2021.
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

US Bancorp Snaps Up PFM’s Asset Management Arm

American bank holding company U.S. Bancorp (USB) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire PFM Asset Management LLC. The acquisition will be carried out through U.S. Bancorp Asset Management, a subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp. The financial terms of the deal, which is likely to close in...
Businesstheregistrysf.com

CPP & Greystar Form $1.2 Billion U.S. Life Sciences Development Joint Venture

Toronto, CANADA (July 8, 2021) – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC (Greystar), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing properties, have formed a new joint venture to pursue life science real estate development opportunities in target markets in the United States.
Orlando, FLMySanAntonio

AssuredPartners Announces Acquisition of Ballator Insurance Group, Inc.

AssuredPartners, Inc. is proud to announce Ballator Insurance Group, Inc. (Ballator) of Orlando, FL has joined AssuredPartners. The team of over 60 will remain under the leadership of Ballator’s CEO, Shane Caldwell and Executive Vice President, Hasib Bangloria. The agency currently reports $20 million in annualized revenues. Shane Caldwell stated,...
BusinessZacks.com

U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Arm to Acquire PFM Asset Management

USB - Free Report) primary subsidiary U.S. Bank recently inked a deal to acquire PFM Asset Management LLC. The acquisition will be carried out through U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. The deal is expected to close in fourth-quarter 2021, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Awalé Resources Issues Payment Shares Under MOU Drill For Equity

VANCOUVER, BC, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Awalé Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is pleased to announce that it has received Exchange approval and has issued 2,223,016 payment shares in settlement of $179,689.75 in drilling services pursuant to the Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Geodrill Limited (TSX: GEO, " Geodrill") as announced April 12, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Total Specialties USA And Mighty Distributing System Enter New Partnership

LINDEN, N.J., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Specialties USA is proud to announce a new partnership with auto parts wholesaler, Mighty Distributing System (Mighty Auto Parts), a leader in automotive aftermarket products and services. The TotalEnergies range of lubricants will be available in the Mighty network and will initially focus primarily on the Quartz Ineo & Quartz 9000 sub-ranges, designed for light vehicles and which exceed the most demanding requirements for European OEMs.
El Segundo, CAdcvelocity.com

Private equity firm pays $6.6 billion to buy Stamps.com

Online postage and shipping software provider Stamps.com Inc. will be acquired for $6.6 billion by Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity firm with a history of software investments, the companies said today. The deal will convert stamps.com from a publicly traded firm into a private company and will allow it...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer To Purchase Up To All Shares Of United Development Funding IV (UDFI)

DALLAS, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) - Get Report ("NHF") today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase any and all Shares of Beneficial Interest (the "Shares") of United Development Funding IV ("UDFI" or the "Company") at a price of $1.10 per Share upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the "Offer" and the "Tender Offer Documents"). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight, Eastern Time, at the end of the day on August 5, 2021, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. The Tender Offer Documents are available at www.UDFITenderOffer.com, or from the information agent for the Offer, as discussed below.
Businessdallassun.com

Insurance Agency Mergers and Acquisitions Hit Record for First Half

Deals for property & casualty and benefits brokers in U.S. and Canada rise 10% in first half, OPTIS Partners reports. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / There were 339 announced insurance agency mergers and acquisitions during the first half of 2021, up from 307 in 2020, according to OPTIS Partners' M&A database. It was the highest recorded total for the first half of the year.
Businessthecustomer.net

EQ Inc. Announces Acquisition of Paymi

EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) (“EQ Works” or the “Company”), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Integrated Rewards Inc., and its consumer facing application Paymi.com (“Paymi“). Paymi is a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash back rewards for credit and debit card transactions and offer merchant partners the ability to understand more about their customers to drive greater sales and increase market share.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Nielsen (NLSN) Announces Acquisition Of TVTY

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Global data, measurement and analytics company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), has acquired TVTY, a leading TV attribution provider and ad monitoring company based in Paris, France. Financial terms were not disclosed. TVTY brings...
Economymartechseries.com

Engine Media Announces Completion of Acquisition of Sideqik

Sideqik, Along with Engine Media’s Stream Hatchet, Will Offer a Premier One-Stop-Shop for Audience Measurement, Media Value Assessment and Brand Connection to Gamers and Influencers. Engine Media Holdings, a company providing sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data and analytics, and programmatic...
Businessmartechseries.com

Entravision Communications Corporation Announces Closing of Acquisition of MediaDonuts

Entravision Communications Corporation announced the closing of the previously announced acquisition of MediaDonuts, a leading digital marketing performance and branding company with operations across seven countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Singapore, MediaDonuts offers extensive digital advertising capabilities in combination with global and local media...
BusinessInsurance Journal

Truist/CRC Adds Major Wholesale Insurance Clout with Constellation Acquisition

Truist Insurance Holdings and its wholesale insurance subsidiary CRC Group have closed on the acquisition of Constellation Affiliated Partners, an insurance distribution platform operating seven managing general agents (MGAs) and program managers. The transaction, first announced in May, will add approximately $160 million of annual revenue to Truist Insurance Holdings’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy