Hollow Fiber Filtration Market Worth $597 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Material (Polymer (PES, PVDF), Ceramic), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Diafiltration), End Users (Pharma, Biotech, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 597 million by 2026 from USD 303 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Hollow Fiber Filtration Market"

194 - Tables35 - Figures184 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267011039The growth of the global Hollow Fiber Filtration Market is driven by factors such as the rising preference for continuous manufacturing, increasing use of single use technologies, and the rising biopharmaceutical industry. In addition, emerging economies, and increased investment cell-based research are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

The PS/PES material segment accounted for the largest share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on material, the market is segmented into polymeric and ceramic. The polymeric segment is further sub segmented into PS/PES, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and Other polymeric materials. In 2020, PS/PES membrane filters accounted for the largest market share as they are designed to eliminate particulates during standard filtration. They have low protein and drug binding characteristics and are stable at alkaline pH. PS/PES membranes are recommended for aqueous applications and for biological samples. These membranes offer high product recoveries due to characteristics such as low affinity and adsorption. In biopharmaceutical industries, PS/PES membranes are mostly used for ultrafiltration in downstream processing, product concentration, and the filtration of biological and pharmaceutical solutions.

The continuous cell perfusion segment accounted for the largest market share of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

Based on application type, the market is segmented into continuous cell perfusion, harvest and clarification, and concentration and diafiltration. In 2020, continuous cell perfusion accounted for the largest market share due to the advantages of hollow fibers in continuous cell perfusion, such as enabling efficient cell separation (with low shear) and allowing robust large-scale manufacturing.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=267011039

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market in 2020.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to innovation, a giant talent pool of scientists, low labor, and manufacturing costs. The region has also witnessed mass production because of technology and a rise in continuous manufacturing instead of batch production in the previous era.

Asia Pacific region is also a lucrative market for foreign investors, with key market players having their presence in the region. Over the last decade, CMOs in the Asia Pacific region have impacted the global pharmaceutical manufacturing market. Several small and medium-scale CMOs set up in APAC have obtained US FDA approval for their operations and completed GMP certifications, thus driving the regions market.

Prominent players in the Hollow Fiber Filtration Market are Repligen Corporation (US), Danaher (US), Asahi Kasei Corporation ( Japan), Parker-Hannifin Corp (US), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A ( France), TOYOBO CO., LTD ( Japan), and Cantel Medical (US). The key players in this market are focusing on strategic expansions, and acquisition to expand their presence in the market.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=267011039

Browse Adjacent Markets @ Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Marketby Product (Filter, System), Technique (Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Application (Final Product (Sterile Filtration), Raw Material, Cell Separation, Water) - Global Forecast to 2025 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-membrane-filtration-market-255408031.htm

Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (TFF System, Membrane Filter), Application (Bioprocess, Viral Vector Purification), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Material Type (PES/PS Membrane), Region - Global Forecast to 2024 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/tangential-flow-filtration-market-72081607.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: 1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hollow-fiber-filtration.aspResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hollow-fiber-filtration-market.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollow-fiber-filtration-market-worth-597-million-by-2026---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301320081.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

IN THIS ARTICLE
Comments / 0

Community Policy