Table Trac To Install CasinoTrac Management System For Six Jim Marsh Enterprise Locations

MINNETONKA, Minn., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that six of Jim Marsh Enterprise locations will soon have Table Trac, Inc.'s CasinoTrac casino management system installed including: The Banc Club, The Longstreet Inn and Casino and Tonopah Station.

Jim Marsh Enterprise owns and operates multiple casino properties located in Amargosa Valley, Goldfield, Henderson, Manhattan and Tonopah Nevada. The locations feature slot machines as well as live entertainment, hotels, bars and restaurants.

True to the Jim Marsh's mindset, each location is associated with a piece of Nevada history and will provide a unique experience for any and all who stop by. Every location has created a niche in bringing full-service casino entertainment to rural areas with destination appeal. "We are always looking for innovations in technology to better serve our players," said Jim Marsh. "Table Trac's system is perfectly suited for these properties."

"CasinoTrac has responded to the special deployment challenges of historical properties since 2010 with the installation of its CMS system across sister properties in Deadwood SD. Now offering its second-generation approved version for Nevada casinos, CasinoTrac will provide operational efficiency, full featured player rewards at games screens, kiosks and player club along with powerful back of house analytics and automation," said Chad Hoehne, President & CEO of Table Trac Inc.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information: Robert Siqveland Table Trac, Inc. 952-548-8877

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/table-trac-to-install-casinotrac-management-system-for-six-jim-marsh-enterprise-locations-301320198.html

SOURCE Table Trac, Inc.

