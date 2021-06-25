Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

MG Properties Group Acquires 10th Portland-Area Apartment Asset

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MG Properties Group, a privately held real estate investor and operator headquartered in San Diego, California has acquired Zera at Reed's Crossing in Hillsboro, Oregon, Portland's fastest growing suburb. Completed this year, the 324-unit, garden-style community is MG's tenth asset in the Portland market.

Since 2015, only 509 Class A units have been delivered in Hillsboro and Beaverton, making Zera's a spectacular location, close to two of Portland's largest employers. Zera is ten minutes from Nike's World Headquarters and Intel's campus, providing direct access to over 38,000 high-paying jobs. Situated along the Highway 26 corridor, Zera also provides housing to employees working throughout the "Silicon Forest."

"The Portland area's continued diverse employment growth is laying the groundwork for a strong post-Covid economic recovery," said Founder & CEO of MG Properties, Mark Gleiberman. "Zera at Reed's Crossing is ideally positioned to serve residents in the expanding west-side market."

MG Properties Group has purchased 13 communities in the past year totaling over 3,900 units and $1.31 billion in combined value. The company is targeting further acquisitions in Washington, Texas, Oregon, Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada.

Eastdil Secured's Mark Washington, Joseph Smolen and Mark Petersen represented the seller, North America Sekisui House and Holland Partner Group. The acquisition of the community was financed with a loan from an affiliate of Apollo Global Management arranged by Lee Redmond and Greg Stampley from Eastdil Secured.

To learn more visit: www.RentZera.com

About MG Properties Group: MG Properties Group (MGPG) is a privately owned real estate owner and operator specializing in multi-family assets. Since 1992, MGPG has acquired over 158 communities with its private investors and institutional joint venture partners totaling over 36,000 units, representing more than $8.0 billion in total asset value, including 28,800 units since 2010. The company's current portfolio includes more than 21,000 units valued at $5.6 billion in California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, and Oregon. MGPG employs industry experts leading teams in acquisitions and underwriting as well as asset, property, construction, and investment management. For additional information, visit www.mgproperties.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mg-properties-group-acquires-10th-portland-area-apartment-asset-301319935.html

SOURCE MG Properties Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
795
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reed S Crossing#Nike#World Headquarters#Post Covid#Founder Ceo#Holland Partner Group#Apollo Global Management#Mgpg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Developer acquires South End land for apartment project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Florida-based developer with an office in Charlotte is moving forward with another multifamily project here. Ram Realty Advisors has purchased a 2.6-acre site in South End for just over $10.3 million, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records. The site at 421 W. Tremont Ave. will be home to Everly, a 253-unit apartment complex, the developer announced. The land sale comes after Ram secured rezoning for the project in February. Rachel Russell Krenz, Ram’s director of development in North Carolina, said the project is expected to deliver in mid-2023.
RetailPosted by
TheStreet

CREC Real Estate Acquires The Vue 180 Apartments, Cincinnati-Area Multifamily Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CREC Real Estate, LLC ("CREC") today announced it has acquired The Vue 180, a 93-unit, Class A- multifamily community located near downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. All of the equity capital required for this transaction was drawn from CREC Real Estate Fund II LP. CREC was not represented by a brokerage in this transaction. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
New York City, NYtherealdeal.com

@properties acquires lead generator Suburban Jungle

Expansion plans for @properties got a boost from its acquisition of Suburban Jungle, the New York-based residential concierge that matches buyers with agents. Suburban Jungle, which helps home buyers identify suburbs or neighborhoods where they want to live and then teams them with vetted real estate agents, will continue to operate independently of Chicago-based @properties, the two companies said. No terms of the deal were announced.
North Charleston, SCmultihousingnews.com

Standard Communities Acquires Charleston-Area Apartments

Standard Communities has headed a public-private partnership that acquired Osprey Place Apartments, a 108-unit affordable property in North Charleston, S.C., from Lawson Cos. SVN Affordable | Levental Realty represented the seller in the transaction. The sale has closed through the acquisition of a ground lease benefitting Standard in partnership with...
Fort Worth, TXyieldpro.com

Institutional Property Advisors facilitates Fort Worth multifamily asset sale

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, announced the sale of Summit at Landry Way, a 224-unit multifamily asset in Fort Worth, Texas. “The property gives the buyer, Jay Duarah of Aspen Capital Group Inc., a significant value-add opportunity through continued and additional upgrades supported by exceptional submarket fundamentals,” said Drew Kile, IPA senior managing director. “In Q2 2021, assets of a similar vintage in the East Fort Worth submarket averaged 93 percent occupancy and 4.6 percent rent growth.” Kile, IPA’s Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, and Asher Hall, in collaboration with Marcus & Millichap’s Tommy Lovell III, Nick Fluellen and Bard Hoover, represented the seller, One Real Estate Investment, and procured the buyer, Aspen Capital Group Inc. “The previous owner upgraded 70 percent of the units, which gives the buyer an opportunity to continue the in-place value-add program on the remaining units and further upgrade the apartments with updated lighting fixtures and hardware,” added Tumminello.
Real EstateCommercial Observer

MG Properties Buys Inland Empire Apartments From Sares Regis for $138M

With an expanding jobs market and a pandemic-driven flight from denser areas, Southern California’s Inland Empire has become one of the top multifamily markets in the state. A growing number of investors want in as the region expands exponentially compared to the rest of the country. MG Properties Group announced...
Orlando, FLmultihousingnews.com

The GSH Group Pays $63M for Suburban Orlando Asset

The GSH Group has acquired The Preserve at Spring Lake, a 320-unit property in Altamonte Springs, Fla., for $62.8 million. The seller was a private investor, according to Yardi Matrix data. The new owner revealed plans to undertake a $3.8 million capital improvement program led by Multifamily Commercial Construction. Renovations...
Real Estatemultihousingnews.com

StoneBridge Investments Acquires Maryland Apartments

Real estate investor and developer StoneBridge Investments has acquired Gramercy at Town Center in Columbia, Md. The 210-unit apartment community fetched $67 million. The Bozzuto Group, which also managed the property, was the property’s seller. “In today’s highly-competitive multifamily property acquisitions market, in which everything is fully priced and yields...
Highland Park, ILrejournals.com

Simek Property Group closes $2.45 million apartment sale in St. Paul

Simek Property Group sold its fourth apartment property this year — this one in St. Paul, Minnesota — in a 1031 Exchange. Parkway Flats, at 931-945 St. Paul Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood of St. Paul, recently sold for $2.45 million. This two-building property contains 20 units consisting of one and two bedrooms.
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Three Birmingham apartment properties sell for $27 million

Three Birmingham apartment properties sold recently in separate deals for more than $27 million. Commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield announced the sales:. Arcan Capital sold Valley Crest, a 176-unit complex, for $13.3 million to 3MC Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm. Arcan also sold Park on Valley, a 113-unit complex, for $8.2 million, to 3MC Capital Partners.
Portland, MEwgan.com

Portland homeowners to be notified of new property values

New property values were sent out Friday to property owners in Portland. It comes following a revaluation of property in the city. Those notices are expected to arrive in the mail in the coming days, but the city says property owners can also check their new values online. The city...
Real Estaterejournals.com

Minneapolis-based Founders Properties adds asset manager to roster

Founders Properties, L.L.C. has added Ben Yarbrough to the team as an asset manager. In his new role, Yarbrough will be responsible for managing a diverse commercial real estate portfolio and providing asset management services for private real estate partnerships that include industrial and office properties. Yarbrough started his career...
Naperville, ILrebusinessonline.com

Connor Group Sells Glenmuir of Naperville Apartment Property for $103M

NAPERVILLE, ILL. — The Connor Group has sold Glenmuir of Naperville, a 321-unit apartment property in suburban Chicago. BH Equities purchased the asset for roughly $103 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal marked the second-largest property sale in Connor’s nearly 30-year history, according to the company, which acquired the asset in 2014. Connor, which owns and operates 45 apartment communities across 16 markets, says it intends to continue operating in the Naperville submarket long-term.
Oklahoma City, OKirei.com

Sealy & Co. acquires four industrial properties

Sealy & Co. has acquired four light industrial buildings totaling 67,287 square feet in Oklahoma City, Okla., and two class A warehouse/distribution centers totaling 170,623 square feet in Houston, Texas. Both off-market transactions were made for an undisclosed amount. “Sealy & Company has had a terrific year celebrating 75 years...
Atlanta, GAyieldpro.com

FCP acquires Wyndcliff Apartments in Atlanta

FCP announces the acquisition of Wyndcliff Apartments, a 380-unit apartment community in Smyrna, GA. The acquisition marks FCP’s 20th investment in Atlanta. “This acquisition expands FCP’s presence in Atlanta and complements our existing portfolio,” said FCP’s Michael Errichetti. Errichetti continued, “Wyndcliff is in the heart of Cumberland, a dynamic urban node of Atlanta with over 100,000 jobs and 9 million square feet of retail centered around the Battery, anchored by Truist Park.”
Denver, COirei.com

CIM Group acquires one of Denver’s largest multifamily properties

CIM has acquired The Lex at Lowry, a 710-unit apartment community set on approximately 26 acres located at 240 S. Monaco Parkway in Denver. The acquisition expands CIM Group’s Denver-area residential portfolio to more than 1,300 units. Originally built in 1972, The Lex at Lowry comprises 24 buildings totaling approximately...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

KPC Properties buys Plantation apartment complex for $46M

KPC Properties bought a Plantation apartment complex for $46 million. The Fort Lauderdale-based group bought Axis at One Pine at 1 South Pine Island Road from Pensam Capital, according to Tal Frydman, one of the brokers on the deal. Frydman worked with Avery Klann, both of Newmark, to close the...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

BRT Apartments Corp. To Sell Multifamily Assets for $226M

GREAT NECK, NY – BRT Apartments Corp. has entered into agreements to sell two multifamily properties for $226 million. The two properties are owned by an unconsolidated joint-venture, in which BRT Apartments Corp. has a 50% interest. BRT Apartments Corp. expects to recognize its share of the gain, net of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy