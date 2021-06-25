Developer: Plymouth Township rezoning denial could lead to charter school near NorthRidge

LEGAL NOTICE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF GARFIELD GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Garfield Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing during its regular meeting on July 14, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, as required under the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the items to be considered at the public hearing include, in brief, the following: 1.An application submitted by Bennett Donaldson/JB Donaldson Company to amend the Chelsea Park Planned Unit Development (PUD) located north off Hartman Road and east of US-31. The request is to replace four 12-unit residential buildings and attached garages with two 24-unit apartment buildings with no carports and adjust the boundaries of 05-021-066-00 for the Chelsea Park West apartments. 2.Such other and further matters as may properly come before the Planning Commission at the public hearing All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting. If you are unable to attend, written comment may be submitted to the Garfield Township Planning Commission at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, up to the date of the hearing and may be further received by the Planning Commission at said hearing. In addition, all materials relating to these requests may be examined at the Garfield Township Planning Department office at the above address during the Township's regular hours of 7:30am to 6:00pm, Monday through Thursday. Garfield Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting to individuals with disabilities upon the provision of reasonable advance notice to Garfield Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Garfield Township by writing or calling Lanie McManus, Clerk, Ph: (231) 941-1620. GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION (231) 941 - 1620 June 27, 2021-1T 569505.