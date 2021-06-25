Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Developer: Plymouth Township rezoning denial could lead to charter school near NorthRidge

HometownLife.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dogged determination of a group of Plymouth Township residents was rewarded June 22 when the township's board of trustees voted 5-2 to deny a developer's rezoning request that could have led to 42 homes being built on a 27-acre property owned by nearby NorthRidge Church. Township Supervisor Kurt Heise...

www.hometownlife.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northridge#Charter Schools#The Charter School#Northridge Church#Nha#Margate#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Developer will use Linden water for Fenton Township property

 On Tuesday, July 6, the Fenton Township Board of Trustees approved a franchise agreement between the city of Linden, Fenton Township and DMK Development in regards to the company using city water for a development in the township.  The agreement states that DMK can connect to the 12-inch city water...
Economythecitizenonline.com

Board OKs rezoning for new township business

Atlas Twp.-On June 21 the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to approve the conditional rezoning of property from Shopping Center District to Light Manufacturing District. The decision follows a 6-1 vote by the township planning commission to recommend the business. The decision allowed Chad Carson, owner of Carson Site-Prep...
Syracuse, INinkfreenews.com

APC Recommends Rezoning For Old Syracuse School — Again

WARSAW — During the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission meeting held Wednesday, July 7, the board once again looked into rezoning the old Syracuse Elementary School. This new request, made by Marlin Schwartz, is for rezoning the property, located at 502 W. Brooklyn St., Syracuse, from a Public Use District to a Residential District.
Syracuse, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Former Syracuse School Property Rezoned

Three agenda items before the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission on Wednesday pertained to the town of Syracuse – the rezoning of the former Syracuse Elementary School, the designation of a TIF district at the Tech Park and an appointment to the Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals. Marlin Schwartz’s petition...
Porterdale, GACovington News

Porterdale council OKs rezoning for development of golf course site

PORTERDALE, Ga. — Porterdale City Council approved a series of zoning changes Tuesday that clears the way for final plans to be drawn to convert The Oaks golf course into a mix of single- and multi-family housing and a retail area. The Council voted unanimously to approve Covington-based Infinity Homes...
Plymouth, INmax983.net

Plymouth School Board to Meet Tonight

The Plymouth School Board members will consider a Menominee Elementary School Principal appointment when they meet tonight. The board members will also consider an additional use agreement concerning the Dr. Susan Bardwell Aquatic Center, a Hudl agreement for next school year, a WorkOne facility lease agreement, an annual financial report for publication, and a newspaper for legal advertising.
Bridgeport Charter Township, MIkisswtlz.com

Bridgeport Township Seeks Community Development Fellow

Bridgeport Township is looking for applicants for a Community Development Fellow. Bridgeport Township was one of 10 Redevelopment Ready Communities selected by the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to host fellows for the next year. The fellow will take on a number of project to aid in economic development,. The projects aim to promote equity and improve the quality of life for people who live and work in the township.
Springfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Sabis International Charter School Update

In Springfield - SABIS Charter School BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEMBER JOHN DELANEY TELLS WESTERN MASS NEWS OVER THE LAST YEAR...NEGOTIATIONS OF THE SCHOOL'S CONTRACT WITH THE SABIS GLOBAL EDUCATION NETWORK FELL THROUGH. NOW SOME CHANGES ARE UNDERWAY.
Personal FinancePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tax increase approved for Peters Township School District

Taxes will be going up for those who own property in the Peters Township School District. The board approved the district’s 2021-22 school year general fund budget in the amount of $74,250,401 by an 8-0 vote at a Monday meeting. The budget comes with a 0.42 mill tax increase, or about a $42 increase per every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

LEGAL NOTICE CHARTER TOWNSHIP ...

LEGAL NOTICE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF GARFIELD GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO: THE RESIDENTS AND PROPERTY OWNERS OF GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MICHIGAN, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Garfield Township Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing during its regular meeting on July 14, 2021, commencing at 7:00 p.m. at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, as required under the provisions of the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act. PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the items to be considered at the public hearing include, in brief, the following: 1.An application submitted by Bennett Donaldson/JB Donaldson Company to amend the Chelsea Park Planned Unit Development (PUD) located north off Hartman Road and east of US-31. The request is to replace four 12-unit residential buildings and attached garages with two 24-unit apartment buildings with no carports and adjust the boundaries of 05-021-066-00 for the Chelsea Park West apartments. 2.Such other and further matters as may properly come before the Planning Commission at the public hearing All interested persons are invited to attend this meeting. If you are unable to attend, written comment may be submitted to the Garfield Township Planning Commission at the Garfield Township Hall, 3848 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, Michigan, 49684, up to the date of the hearing and may be further received by the Planning Commission at said hearing. In addition, all materials relating to these requests may be examined at the Garfield Township Planning Department office at the above address during the Township's regular hours of 7:30am to 6:00pm, Monday through Thursday. Garfield Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids and services, such as signers for hearing impaired and audio tapes of printed materials being considered at the meeting to individuals with disabilities upon the provision of reasonable advance notice to Garfield Township. Individuals with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services should contact Garfield Township by writing or calling Lanie McManus, Clerk, Ph: (231) 941-1620. GARFIELD CHARTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION (231) 941 - 1620 June 27, 2021-1T 569505.
Keene, NHKeene Sentinel

After its Manchester campus closes, Keene charter school forges ahead

After Making Community Connections’ decision this past spring to consolidate its two campuses, the public charter school’s top administrator says he’s optimistic about the future of the Keene site. “I think it’s hopeful. I think it’s promising,” Executive Director Chris O’Reilly said of the school’s financial outlook. “We have basically...
Plymouth, MAPatriot Ledger

Installing air conditioning in old elementary schools could cost Plymouth millions

PLYMOUTH – The heat is on local school officials to cool off stiflingly hot classrooms in town and it’s going to be an expensive, if not impossible, fix. Superintendent Christopher Campbell said it will cost at least $8 million to provide air conditioning at the four local elementary schools that do not have have central air conditioning systems. With project management costs and related expenses, the project would probably cost closer to $10 million, Campbell said.
Johns Creek, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Residents, developer in legal dispute with Johns Creek await rezoning vote

Johns Creek property owners and a home builder who teamed up to sue the city may see their rezoning dispute settled soon. The Providence Group wants to build 128 detached single-family homes and townhouses on 24 acres of land along an area of State Bridge Road. The planning commission approved the plan Tuesday. City Council is scheduled to vote on rezoning for the project July 26.
Union County, OHMarysville Journal-Tribune

Jerome Township Trustees approve rezoning requests

Jerome Township Trustees recently approved two zoning amendments surrounding the Jerome Village neighborhood. Earlier this week, the board voted unanimously in favor of rezoning two separate areas, after the initial public hearing was held June 14. A 69.59 acre area on the southeast corner of Jerome Road and Blaney Road...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

MCPS Recommends One of Two Charter School Applications

Montgomery County Public School’s Board of Education reviewed two requests for charter schools Tuesday and will vote on whether to accept them at its July meeting. MCPS staff recommended, with conditions, the approval of The Mentoring Business Learning Institute (MBLI). The school’s plan focuses on business education for students in middle through high school, although its plans call for only opening grades six and seven for 200 students in its first year and adding an additional grade each ensuing year.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Residents near private school worry rezoning clears way for unwanted uses

Residents who live near a private Jewish school in southern Sandy Springs worry that a rezoning proposal will open the doors to uses of the property they don’t want to see. Chaya Mushka Children’s House (CMCH) at 5180 Roswell Road held the first of two community meetings on June 25 to get feedback from local […] The post Residents near private school worry rezoning clears way for unwanted uses appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
CollegesBeaumont Enterprise

Mills College alumnae sue school over pending shutdown, merger

Alumnae of Mills College in Oakland filed a lawsuit against the school, alleging they were blindsided by the college’s recent announcement to shutdown or merge with Northeastern University. The complaint, which was filed June 7 in Alameda County, claims that the college withheld information and documents from alumni trustees on...
Midland County, MIMidland Daily News

Delta College board seeks trustee applicants for Midland County seat

The Delta College Board of Trustees has received notification that Andre Buckley, Midland County trustee, resigned from the board, effective July 6. Due to the resignation of Buckley, the Delta College Board of Trustees seeks to appoint a citizen of the Delta College district who resides in Midland County to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees until a successor is elected and qualified at the next regular community college election in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy