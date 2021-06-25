Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The Best Wireless Headphones for Bass

By John Lonsdale
SFGate
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you really want to hear the bass in your favorite tracks, you need a pair of headphones that won’t come up short, generating deep bass you can not only hear but feel — just like the artist intended. These days, it’s easier than ever to find a good pair...

www.sfgate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Bose Headphones#Best Headphones#Jbl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
SONY
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

12 best Bluetooth speakers for every budget: Portable, wireless and waterproof

Summer is here at last. We’re emerging from our homes, blinking in the sunlight and taking our first tentative steps into the great outdoors. Bereft of anything to discuss, we sit in total silence with friends, unsure of what to do or say. Luckily, music can help fill the gaps in conversation, at least until we all learn how to socialise again. But how best to listen?We’re not talking about music streaming services – that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Once you’ve made that decision, a more important question arises: which speaker will have the privilege of playing your suspect...
Electronicsdotesports.com

Best deals for gaming headphones & earbuds for July 2021

The major considerations for choosing a headset are great audio and a solid microphone. Communication is key in competitive gaming. You need to be able to hear everything. Headsets’ immersive sound quality enhances your gaming experience. Comfort, noise-cancellation, and price are important features to consider as well. The good news...
ElectronicsPosted by
Forbes

These New True Wireless Earbuds Come With Bags Of Bass And Are Great For Gamers

Anker Soundcore is a brand making waves in the earbud market at the moment. Sales of earbuds show little sign of slowing down and new brands are popping up all over the place. Soundcore is a headphone sub-brand of Anker and has been around for a while now. The company’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds with Hybrid ANC go on sale today and I’ve managed to get my hands on a production pair for this review.
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Over 40% Off Samsung CRG9 48-Inch Gaming Monitor and Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Today save $600 on one of the largest gaming monitors you can buy. The very well rated Samsung CRG9 48" QLED gaming monitor is back down to the lowest price ever. For those of you who are looking for a great deal on a pair of noise cancelling headphones but missed out on Amazon Prime Day deals, this one might be even better. The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to $189.99. That's nearly a 50% off discount. These deals and more.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life

Stop listening only when you want with the JBL Tune 510BT wireless over-ear headphones, which offer up to 40 hours of battery life. Furthermore, delivering full bass capabilities, this gadget streams JBL Pure Bass sound totally wirelessly thanks to its Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Not only that, but you’ll love the speed charge feature. This gives you an extra 2 hours of battery life in just 5 minutes. Or, for a full charge, simply plug them in for 2 hours using the USB-C charging cable. Available in four colors—white, pink, blue, and black—these comfortable headphones fold up so you can take them on the go. Conveniently, you can use them to take hands-free calls because they’ll automatically switch to your phone if you receive a call. Use Siri and Google Assistant voice control and enjoy high-quality, wireless streaming.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Best wireless adaptors in 2021: PCIe and USB dongles for boosting Wi-Fi

The best wireless adaptors remain incredibly useful even in 2021, as they can allow pretty much any device to connect to a Wi-Fi network. While most modern devices have Wi-Fi built in, there are many that don't such as PCs and set top boxes. Even though an increasing number of PCs now have Wi-Fi connectivity built into their motherboards, you may find that the connection isn't great, and an external USB wireless adaptor can help improve your wireless connection.
Electronicsrockpapershotgun.com

Our best wireless gaming keyboard is £60 off at Amazon

The Logitech G915 Lightspeed, 'the holy grail of wireless gaming keyboards', has hit an all-time low price at Amazon UK. The ultra-premium keeb, which normally retails for £210, is down to £149 - a savings of around £60. Get the Logitech G915 Lightpseed for £149 (was £210) The G915 is...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the best Sony headphones deal we’ve seen in a long time

There’s no shortage of headphone deals in the market, but if you want to enjoy top-notch quality and features, you should be looking for Sony headphones. Best Buy, a reliable source for discounts, is currently offering one of the best Sony headphone deals that we’ve seen in a while, and it involves the Sony WH-1000XM3. The wireless headphones are available for only $190, after a $160 discount to their original price of $350, for a deal that may be too good for you to refuse.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

The best Bluetooth headphones or buds aren't the highest spec'ed

Over the last decade, I've had the privilege of testing and reviewing dozens upon dozens of Bluetooth audio headsets. From big over-ear headphones to tiny in-ear buds, from powerful active noise cancellation to open-ear bone conduction, I've had enough experience with nearly every form factor out there, but no matter what the design, materials, features, sound, or price are, I keep coming back to one conclusion: the best headset is the one I can wear comfortably.
Electronicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sony SRS-NB10: Neck speaker as an alternative to headphones

Sony has shown neck speakers for use in the home office: The SRS-NB10 consist of two elongated speakers that are held together by a flexible band. Similar to a neck pillow, you should put the headphones around your neck, they get the sound via Bluetooth. Sony promises that the SRS-NB10...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Independent

8 best home printers to upgrade your wireless office setup

While wireless home printers might be quite a normal concept now, it was only a few years ago that technology caused a huge shift in printer design. We’re sure that everyone reading this has, at some point, had to clasp a printer in one hand while frantically trying to plug its wire into a USB port around the back of the computer. All the time being worried that the ink cartridges have leaked or the paper you shortsightedly already put in the tray is about to spill out.No more! The wireless printer is now, understandably, wildly popular. Almost consigning its...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker(renewed) discounted at Amazon

Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at $140, down from $200. So, if you do the math, that’s a straight $60 discount!. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has excellent sound quality and offers great battery life. The portable Bluetooth speaker is one of the best speakers at a $200 price point, but the good news is that the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 is now available at a discounted price at Amazon.
Electronicsmakeuseof.com

Lossless Audio vs. High-Res Audio: What's the Difference?

If streaming music is your jam, you might have heard that Apple is introducing its lossless ALAC format to Apple Music for all users. Apple, like other major music streaming services, is touting the benefits of lossless and high-resolution audio over conventional audio playback. The industry-wide shift towards offering high-resolution...
ElectronicsWired

The 14 Best Weekend Deals on Headphones, Cameras, and More

Indoor enthusiasts, it's apparently your summer (again), because the outside world is turning into a scorching desert before our very eyes. To help you escape the summer heat, we found the best weekend deals on gadgets like wireless earbuds to tune out the world, Switch games to enjoy on your couch, and mesh Wi-Fi routers to improve your all-important internet.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Recharge your Apple devices with this 4-in-1 wireless charger

Joining the Apple ecosystem is easy — all devices complement one another with compatible software, chargers and proprietary technology. What isn’t as easy is keeping these powerful devices charged up for constant everyday use. Those entrenched in the Apple world use the Apple Watch on the go, a MacBook for...
Electronicslaptopmag.com

Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch review

The Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch delivers more than its money’s worth in audio and battery life, but acts buggy at times. Today's best Cambridge Audio Melomania Touch deals. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Known mostly for their award-winning hi-fi sound systems, Cambridge Audio...
Electronicstalesbuzz.com

Decibel Electronics Noise Canceling Headphones are on sale at Walmart

Yahoo Life has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. There’s no shortage of incredible wireless headphones out there, with the Bose 700 and the Sony WH-1000XM4 leading the pack. But they’re pretty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy