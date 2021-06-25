Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Global Biolubricants Market To Reach $2.5 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Biolubricants - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 8042 Companies: 84 - Players covered include BP Plc Cargill, Incorporated Chevron Corporation Emery Oleochemicals Group Eurol B.V. ExxonMobil Corporation Fuchs Petrolub SE HollyFrontier Corporation Millers Oils Ltd. NuPro Industries Corporation Panolin AG Renewable Lubricants, Inc. Royal Dutch Shell plc Total SE Valvoline Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Base Oil Type (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Other Base Oil Types); Application (Hydraulic Fluids, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Greases, Gear Oils, Mold Release Agents, Other Applications); End-Use (Industrial, Consumer Automobile, Commercial Transport) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Biolubricants Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2026Bio-based lubricants (Biolubricants) represent a 'greener' alternative for the conventional lubricating oils that jeopardize the world's ecological balance through noxious emissions. Biolubricants are increasingly being pursued for their promising potential to formulate economically sustainable and environmentally safer products. Biolubricants are poised to witness healthy growth once the economy recovers from COVID-19 driven by growing demand for renewable, natural, non-toxic non-polluting and sustainable lubricants. Growing environmental concerns would help bio-based lubricants make their way into high-demand and lucrative application areas in the automotive and industrial sectors. Advancements in the field of automobile engineering, particularly developments in engine design and operating efficiency, have also been driving considerable demand for biolubricants. Strict government regulations, particularly in North America and Europe, that discourage the use of synthetic and chemical-based lubricants is expected to act as a demand driver. Fast depleting crude oil reserves and quality of crude oil produce will also continue to drive demand for biolubricants.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biolubricants estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period. Vegetable Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Animal Fats segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31% share of the global Biolubricants market. Vegetable base oil dominates market share, given its widespread use due to its attributes such as high viscosity index, increased shear stability, reduced volatility, increased lubricity, and higher biodegradability. Further, these oils provide improved technical performance and oxidative stability in comparison to animal fats.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $360.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $230.4 Million by 2026The Biolubricants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$360.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.57% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$230.4 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$246.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Demand for biolubricants in the European region continues to remain high, driven by subsidies, tax breaks, and national as well as international labeling programs. Demand for bio-lubricants is high in the US, particularly for the hydraulic fluid application. Also, in 2018, three novel bio-based engine oils were approved by NASA. These new lubricants are used in five vehicles at the Armstrong Flight Research Center of NASA. In Asia-Pacific, the expansion of the power sector is expected to drive gains in the global market. Growing automotive ownership in Asia-Pacific, thanks to steady economic growth, rising employment levels, improving standard of living, increase in discretionary spends, and development of road infrastructure, particularly in fast growth countries such as China and India, is also driving the demand in the region.

By Application, Hydraulic Fluids Segment to Reach $884.6 Million by 2026Hydraulic fluids are synthetic formulations specially designed to transmit the power in hydraulic machinery, which are predominantly used in mining, industrial, agricultural and marine sectors. Although, petroleum oils constitute the primary feedstock for producing hydraulic fluids, mounting concerns over the impact of petroleum oil based fluids on environment, is creating ample opportunities for bio based hydraulic fluids. In the global Hydraulic Fluids Application segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.54% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$558.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$815.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$60.7 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media Info411@strategyr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biolubricants-market-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2026--301319949.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
796
Followers
30K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Royal Dutch Shell#Gia#Bp Plc Cargill#Millers Oils Ltd#Se Valvoline Inc#Animal Fats#Application#Mold Release Agents#Consumer Automobile#Commercial Transport#Marketglass Platform#Cagr#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
News Break
Marketing
Country
China
Related
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Ducting Silencers Market |Gainful insights into the Market | 2021-2027 | Key Developments, Market Share Analysis and More

Industry Research Report On Global Ducting Silencers Market – Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis. The latest research report on Global Ducting Silencers Market was conducted across a variety of industries in various regions to provide a report that has data surpassing 100+ pages. The report offers a mixture of qualitative and quantifiable information focusing on aspects such as key market developments, industry and competitors’ challenges in gap analysis and new opportunities in the Ducting Silencers market. Various leaders along with players that are emerging, have been profiled in this report such as Lindab, P&G Fabrications Ltd, Vibro-Acoustics, DB Noise Reduction, Vents Company, IAC Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control, Hydrohobby, Pacifichvac, Rocvent Inc, Fans & Spares Ltd, HG Hydroponics, BerlinerLuft. Technik GmbH that are a major part of the industry.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Global Freight Forwarding Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Kuehne Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina etc.

﻿A detailed summary of the global Freight Forwarding market assessing dynamic factors, growth determinants as well as information on segment classification have been recorded in this versatile report. Besides information on segment classification, the document reflects a thorough understanding on competitor positioning, global, local and regional developments, financial outlook, regulatory compliance as well as supply-chain offerings.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

PCByte Reports The Global Rise Of Female Gamers

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of gamers, they often think of a teenage boy or young male gamer, streaming from his living room or bedroom. According to gaming laptop Australia retailer PCByte, the perception that men are the main players and gaming target audience doesn't necessarily ring true anymore, with women making up almost half of Australia's gaming community.
Industrycoleofduty.com

Galvanized Structure Steel Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Valin Steel, ThyssenKrupp, Severstal

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Galvanized Structure Steel Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Galvanized Structure Steel Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Galvanized Structure Steel processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

TES Closes Deal On 10,000 Sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport

- The deal between TES and the Port of Rotterdam will bolster Europe's capacity to recycle lithium batteries - ROTTERDAM, N.Y., July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today TES , one of the world's largest providers of sustainable technology lifecycle services, has announced it has agreed to a deal that secures the future of a 10,000 square metre (approx. 110,000 sq. feet) recycling facility in the Port Of Rotterdam , Europe's largest seaport.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Telecom Power Solutions Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 2.42 Billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The growing investment in telecommunication networks and the technological advancements will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download FREE...
IndustryCNBC

What the impending rubber 'apocalypse' means for the U.S. economy

Rubber is a critical raw material needed for car tires, personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, and many more everyday products. Anytime you're going anywhere, you're using rubber. Now, supply chain disruptions have thrown the rubber industry into a tailspin. "We could be on the cusp of a...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Digital Refractometers Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | Reichert, Atago, KYOTOELECTRONICSMANUFACTURING, MilwaukeeInstruments

Digital Refractometers Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Digital Refractometers market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Sponsoring EURO 2020 Is The Inevitable Choice Of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales . This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.
Medical & Biotechcoleofduty.com

Pharmaceutical AGV Market – Comprehensive Analysis and Future Insights | Meidensha, Egemin Automation, Seegrid

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Pharmaceutical AGV Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Pharmaceutical AGV Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Pharmaceutical AGV processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
Businessatlantanews.net

Cybersecurity Market projected to reach $345.4 billion by 2026, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.7%

According to a new market research report "Cybersecurity Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), Software (IAM, Encryption, APT, Firewall), Security Type, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″ published by MarketsandMarkets, In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the global cybersecurity market size is projected to grow from USD 217.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 345.4 Billion by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and rising investments in cybersecurity infrastructure across global organizations operating across verticals.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | NXPSemiconductors, TexasInstruments, Ams, STMicroelectronics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global LPG Cylinder Market Trends, Current Updates, Top Companies and Global Forecast to 2031

The market assessment of the Global LPG Cylinder Market status focuses on compiling the most crucial aspects indicating the growth and development scenario coupled with the strategic significance, global market size, and volume, cost structure identifying the revenue generation, consumption, and overall expenditure and finally delivers the accurate analysis of the global market estimates. It also incorporates a thorough analysis of the market dynamics analyzing the major influential factor responsible for altering the growth of the global LPG Cylinder industry including the drivers, restraints and current market trends. New concepts and methodologies in the field of LPG Cylinder market are also a critical part of the market study providing an overview of the future market scenario.
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Desiccant Dryer Market 2021 – Huge Market Growth Till 2027: Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Desiccant Dryer Market. The Global Desiccant Dryer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Desiccant Dryer Market include Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Parker Hannifin, SPX Flow, Sullair, Quincy, Gardner Denver, Kaeser, Star Compare, Rotorcomp, BEKO Technologies, Risheng, Zeks, Aircel. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Industryfoodlogistics.com

Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market to Reach $50.02B in 2021

The “Refrigerated Goods Trucking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recover to 2030” report found that the global refrigerated goods market will reach $50.02 billion in 2021, up from $47.54 billion in 2020. The growth is largely attributed to companies having to rearrange operations due to the Coronavirus disease...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Global Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) Market To Reach $50.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Engineering Software (CAD, CAM, CAE, AEC, & EDA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Comments / 0

Community Policy