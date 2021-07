AUSTIN, Texas — A 2-year-old boy and 20-year-old woman were shot at a North Austin apartment complex Sunday night, according to police. The Austin Police Department (APD) told KVUE it first got a shoot/stab call at 8:57 p.m. on the Fourth of July to 9971 Quail Blvd., where the Country Place Apartments are located. Police later said that the call came in as a home invasion call.