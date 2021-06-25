Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

France Silica Sand Market: Trends, Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2021-2026

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

DUBLIN, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "France Silica Sand Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France silica sand market reached a value of US$ 417.9 Million in 2020. Silica sand, commonly known as industrial sand, refers to one of the abundantly available sand varieties which is found in the crystalline or amorphous state.

The chemical formula of silica sand is SiO2 which encompasses one atom of silicon and two atoms of oxygen. Silica sand is derived from quartz which is broken down into tiny granules by the gradual movements of water and wind. Additionally, deposits of silica sand are extracted through dredging, underground mining and surface mining in open pit operations.

Moreover, silica sand is associated with properties like strength, durability and high melting point, particularly in comparison with iron, copper and aluminium. On account of these properties, silica sand has acquired massive recognition in the infrastructure industry of France. Looking forward, the publisher expects the France silica sand market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.The construction industry in France witnessed a downturn in the year 2010 on account of the Great Recession, thereby impacting the growth of the silica sand market. Nonetheless, since the year 2011, the market started to witness a consistent growth owing to constant support from the French government. This can also be accredited to the rising investments on infrastructure, particularly in the energy and telecommunications sector. In addition to this, the government in this region has recently initiated a big investment plan so as to support the construction industry.Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented as glass industry, foundry, filtration, abrasives and others. Currently, the glass industry dominates the market, holding the largest share. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being SIBELCO, SAMIN, Solvay, Imerys, Fulchiron Industrielle, Argeco Developpement and Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes.This report provides a deep insight into the France silica sand market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the France silica sand market in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the France silica sand market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the France silica sand market?
  • What are the major end-use sectors in the France silica sand market?
  • What are the price trends of silica sand?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the France silica sand market?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the France silica sand market?
  • What is the structure of the France silica sand market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the France silica sand market?
  • What are the profit margins in the France silica sand industry?
  • What are the key requirements for setting up a silica sand manufacturing plant?
  • How is silica sand manufactured?
  • What are the various unit operations involved in a silica sand plant?
  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a silica sand plant?
  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a silica sand plant?
  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a silica sand plant?
  • What are the packaging requirements for silica sand?
  • What are the transportation requirements for silica sand?
  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a silica sand plant?
  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a silica sand plant?
  • What are the capital costs for setting up a silica sand plant?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface2 Scope and Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Introduction5 European Silica Sand Industry6 France Silica Sand Industry7 Market Breakup by End-Use8 France Silica Sand Industry: Competitive Landscape9 Silica Sand Manufacturing Process10 Requirements for Setting Up a Silica Sand Manufacturing Plant Companies Mentioned

  • SIBELCO
  • SAMIN
  • Solvay
  • Imerys
  • Fulchiron Industrielle
  • Argeco Developpement
  • Sablieres Palvadeau Les Douemes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/roh87k

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/france-silica-sand-market-trends-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2021-2026-301320177.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
790
Followers
30K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Market Trends#Market Research#Silica#Market Competition#Researchandmarkets Com#French#Sibelco#Solvay Imerys#Argeco Developpement#Swot#End Use8#E S T Office#Gmt Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscoleofduty.com

Digital Retail Marketing Market SWOT Analysis by Dynamics to 2026 | Parexel, OpenClinica, BayaTree

Futuristic Reports, The growth and development of Global Digital Retail Marketing Market Report 2020 by Players, Regions, Type, and Application, forecast to 2026 provides industry analysis and forecast from 2020-2026. Global Digital Retail Marketing Market analysis delivers important insights and provides a competitive and useful advantage to the pursuers. Digital Retail Marketing processes, economic growth is analyzed as well. The data chart is also backed up by using statistical tools.
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe | Analyzing Growth In Specialized Finance Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 254.04 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the railcar leasing market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 4%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Ready To Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market In Europe | $ 2.24 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 2.24 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the ready to assemble (RTA) furniture market in Europe to register a CAGR of over 2%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Chloromethanes Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | AkzoNobelN.V, KEMONE, Solvay, DowChemical

Chloromethanes Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Chloromethanes market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Textile Coating Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Textile Coating Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global textile coating market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of...
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Global Commercial Greenhouse Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global commercial greenhouse market reached a value of US$ 29 Billion in 2020. Greenhouse is an outdoor structure which is built with...
IndustryMedagadget.com

Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2021 – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

The global “Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size” is projected to reach USD 9.54 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (PET Radiopharmaceuticals, SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Oncology, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at USD 4.86 billion in 2018. Driven by increasing number of successful clinical trials, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% from 2019-2026.
Marketskyn24.com

Food Robotics Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

GMD predicts global food robotics market to reach $6.54 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems (including hardware, software, and service), representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.23%. The software market will grow at 13.94% annually over the forecast years, faster than hardware and service segments. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.93% during the same period, advancing to 60.1 thousand units by 2026.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market By Business Demand, Driving Factors, Competitor Analysis, Market Share and Industry Growth Forecast 2021-2029 | NXPSemiconductors, TexasInstruments, Ams, STMicroelectronics

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC Market report deals with the new business challenges and investment research on Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) IC market which includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. This is the meticulous market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, and competitive landscape of the business. This market report offers an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining crucial insight into the market.
FIFAPosted by
TheStreet

Sponsoring EURO 2020 Is The Inevitable Choice Of Hisense's Globalization Strategy

QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the first major tournament after the pandemic, EURO 2020 has attracted great excitement. As the Official Sponsor, Hisense appeared together with subsidiary brands. "If the sponsorship of EURO 2016 is the preliminary global presence, EURO 2020 must be the commencement of Hisense's various brands and products globalization," said Jia Shaoqian, President of Hisense Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Sports marketing has become Hisense's strategic choice, and the key to elevating worldwide recognition, improving top-tier product recognition and driving sales . This ultimately fulfils the "overseas market contributes to the majority of Hisense revenue" strategic goal. Through sports marketing and continuous strengthening of the globally integrated marketing capabilities, Hisense consolidates the global presence and recognition.
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Advanced Analytics Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL

The latest independent research document on Global Advanced Analytics Platform examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Advanced Analytics Platform study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Advanced Analytics Platform market report advocates analysis of Actuate, Altair, Alteryx, Databricks, Dataiku, DataRobot, DELL, Dundas, FICO, Google, IBM, Informatica, Information Builders, Knime, Megaputer, Microsoft, Oracle, Pentaho, QlikTech, RapidMiner, SAP, SAS, Sisense, Splunk Anlytics, StatSoft, Tableau Software, Teradata, TIBCO, Zemantis & Zoho Analytics.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Hyzon Motors Signs Australian Subsidiary Of Korea Zinc, World's Largest Zinc Producer, As The Second Customer For Its Ultra-heavy-duty 154-ton Class Hydrogen Truck

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc. announced today the signing of a Heads of Agreement targeting delivery of five hydrogen fuel cell-powered trucks to Ark Energy Corporation, the Australian subsidiary of the world's largest zinc, lead and silver producer, Korea Zinc Ltd. Hyzon, a leading global...
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

China's "Park Province" Offers The World A Successful Solution To Ecological Civilization

GUIYANG,China, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China is home not only to rare giant pandas and Asian elephants but also to a rare species of monkey known as the "only child of the world": the wild Guizhou snub-nosed monkey. The lovely Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys are mainly found in the Guizhou province in Southwestern China. Boasting beautiful landscapes, a pleasant climate, and an exceptional ecological environment, known as the "mountain park province" of China, Guizhou's outstanding achievements in ecological civilization has earned itself a place on the world stage.
Military19fortyfive.com

China’s Worst Nightmare: The U.S. Military Could Land Troops On the Senkaku Islands

U.S. troops landing on the Senkaku Islands? Could be. Last year Lieutenant General Kevin Schneider, the commander of U.S. forces based in Japan, launched the U.S.-Japanese exercise Keen Sword 21 with words to that effect. Keen Sword brings together units from all four U.S. military services together with their brethren from the Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF). Announced General Schneider on board a Japanese warship, the allied force demonstrated “the ability to move a few people” around Japan’s southwestern islands.
Video GamesPosted by
TheStreet

PCByte Reports The Global Rise Of Female Gamers

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think of gamers, they often think of a teenage boy or young male gamer, streaming from his living room or bedroom. According to gaming laptop Australia retailer PCByte, the perception that men are the main players and gaming target audience doesn't necessarily ring true anymore, with women making up almost half of Australia's gaming community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy