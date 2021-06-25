Cancel
Global Death Care Services Market To Reach $152.8 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 16 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Death Care Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 12; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 466 Companies: 73 - Players covered include Astral Industries, Inc.; Baalmann Mortuary; Charbonnet Family Services; CJ. Boots Casket Company; Classic Memorials Inc; Creter Vault Corporation; Doric Products Inc; Giles Memory Gardens; Hillebrand Funeral Homes Inc; Kepner Funeral Homes; McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home, Inc.; Musgrove Mortuaries & Cemeteries; NorthStar Memorial Group, LLC; StoneMor Partners L.P. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Operation (Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, Cemeteries & Crematories); Segment (Caskets & Vaults, Facility Rentals, Embalming & Cosmetic Preparation, Other Segments) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass ™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Death Care Services Market to Reach $152.8 Billion by 2026The death industry which for decades has been notoriously difficult to disrupt with new technologies is now rapidly transforming under the pressure exerted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funerals in the COVID-19 era have become a low key affair and are sparsely attended which is unpreceded in most communities where until now funerals have been a social event. Covid-19 accelerated digital transformation across various industries as businesses had to move their operations online and staff remote. Live streaming of funeral services will be future even beyond the pandemic. Livestreaming of funeral services which until now was adopted to bridge the gap for friends and relatives who cannot make it to the funeral, is now witnessing accelerated adoption to meet social distancing protocols and norms. Also, with 4G and 5G technologies providing high speed internet access with robust bandwidth capabilities the traditional bottleneck associated with the variability of non-hardwired internet connections causing streaming issues is now effectively eliminated. Drive-by funerals in the United States is also growing in popularity with funeral homes setting up funeral services in parking lots where cars can drive by and pay their last respects. Given the highly contagious nature of the COVID-19 virus and lack of a viable vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, the ensuing rise in death toll is creating new opportunities for cadaver bags. In compliance with the recommendations of WHO concerning mortuary care and post-mortem examination, leak-proof cadaver bags or body bags are expected to witness high demand in storage and transportation of COVID-19 positive dead bodies from isolation area to a morgue, crematorium or burial.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Death Care Services estimated at US$115.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$152.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Funeral Homes & Funeral Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR to reach US$103.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cemeteries & Crematories segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.4% share of the global Death Care Services market. As the pandemic spread from urban cities to rural communities, not only hospitals but funeral homes, cemeteries and crematories are also being overwhelmed. The pandemic is changing the rule of the game forcing funeral homes to modify their business models. With remote viewing growing demand, funeral homes are increasingly livestreaming the funeral, and or uploading a recording of the service to their website shortly after with a hyperlink prominently displayed in the obituary.

The U.S. Market is estimated at $41.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18 Billion by 2026The Death Care Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.92% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$19.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass PlatformOur MarketGlass ™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR Global Industry Analysts, Inc., ( www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS: Zak AliDirector, Corporate CommunicationsGlobal Industry Analysts, Inc.Phone: 1-408-528-9966 www.StrategyR.com Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-death-care-services-market-to-reach-152-8-billion-by-2026--301319924.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

