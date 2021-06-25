Cancel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Tarena International, Inc. (TEDU) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Tarena International, Inc. ("Tarena" or the "Company") (TEDU) - Get Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Tarena investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/tarena-international-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 30, 2019, Tarena revealed that it could not timely file its fiscal 2018 annual report due to an ongoing "review of certain issues identified during the course of the audit of the registrant's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, including issues related to the registrant's revenue recognition."

On this news, Tarena's American Depository Shares ("ADSs") price fell 1.2%, to close at $5.02 per ADS on May 1, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

On May 17, 2019, the Company disclosed that it was notified Tarena was not in compliance with NASDAQ listing rules due to the failure to timely file its 2018 annual report.

On this news, Tarena's ADSs fell 4.8%, to close at $3.73 per ADS on May 20, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

On July 24, 2019, Tarena disclosed that it expected that fiscal 2017 and prior periods "may need to be restated and should not be relied upon, pending the completion of the Independent Audit Committee Review."

On this news, Tarena's ADSs fell 4.7%, to close at $1.63 per ADS on July 25, 2019, thereby damaging investors.

Finally, on November 1, 2019, Tarena announced the results of its investigation, including a list of revenue inaccuracies for fiscal years 2014 through 2018, expense inaccuracies and irregularities, and undisclosed related party transactions. Tarena further disclosed that it "anticipates that the total amount of revenue misstatement between fiscal years 2014 through 2018 to be less than RMB900 million, representing approximately 11.5% of the total revenue previously reported by the Company for such period."

On this news, Tarena's ADSs dropped 9.4%, to open on November 4, 2019, the next trading day, at $0.76, thereby damaging investors further.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Tarena should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM's attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210625005053/en/

