The pandemic created a perceived new class division: the laptop class vs. everyone else

The pandemic created a rift between those who could easily shift to remote work and those who could not. What are the responsibilities of the former?. In various editorials and COVID-related commentary, a new term emerged during the pandemic: the "laptop class," describing the class of people who were able to work remotely and maintain their employment with relatively little personal risk to their health and livelihood. This is opposed to other workers that needed to perform their jobs in person, ranging from healthcare and emergency responders to the dozens of people that enabled the laptop class to hole up in their homes, from all manner of drivers for UPS, DoorDash and Amazon, to grocery store clerks and taxi drivers.