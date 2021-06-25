What I'd like to see in the upcoming Sling app

Author Ellen Alpsten writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Tsarina. 1. ‘Land Of The Flame Tree’ to ‘Paradise Lost’. I was born in the Kenyan highlands, where my father worked as a Veterinary Surgeon. His task was to keep track of the Somali herdsmen and stem the spread of Foot & Mouth disease to the Wildebeest. When he arrived, there were 80 000 gnus left. Today there are 10 million. My elder brothers attended boarding school, but I had a big garden, a monthly book-parcel from my beloved godmother and countless pets – three cats, four dogs, a gaggle of geese, chicken, a stroppy retired Polo pony, a wounded grumpy Serval cat and at times even a baby crocodile that occupied the bathtub! Storytelling is a cherished Kenyan tradition, be it in a kraal as much as around a campfire. A great story well told transcends race, age, or gender. Whenever I can, I try to return to Kenya - though as for everyone, the magical country of childhood is forever lost.