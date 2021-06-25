Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

What I'd like to see in the upcoming Sling app

By Alan Buckingham
Beta News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve mentioned before that I replaced my satellite service with Sling about six years ago. Since then it’s added a cloud DVR and recently upped the capacity of that to what I consider to finally be a reasonable amount of storage space. It’s also added quite a few more channels in that time. There have been app updates as well, some welcome and some not so much.

betanews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Satellite Tv#Court Tv#Cbs#Dvr#Nbc#Cbs#Abc#Court Tv#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
NFLPosted by
TechRadar

Sling Blue: what is it, how much does it cost, and what’s available to watch?

Sling TV is one of the most popular OTT live streaming services available, coming in just behind YouTube TV with around 2.5 million subscribers, with many opting for its Sling Blue plan. It’s really the only option for media-hungry viewers looking for a great value alternative to cable, because, not only does it provide plans that are half the price of competitors like Hulu + Live TV, but it furnishes subscribers with an extensive number of customization options that allow them to create a TV line-up that truly meets their viewing needs.
TV Showsapppicker.com

TWC TV app review: bring your favorite shows with you 2021

Just because you aren't at home when your favorite show is on TV or you want to catch up on past episodes doesn't mean you're out of luck. With the TWC TV shows app you can view TV shows any time you want through the On Demand feature. With this TV shows for iPhone app there is also Live TV that you can control straight from your mobile device.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

What’s the Difference Between Fire Stick and Roku? We’ve Got the Scoop

You’ve cut the cable cord but you still want to stream the hottest shows on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and more. But how will you access those streaming services now that you’ve smartly ditched the cable box and the bill that comes with it? Most people find themselves narrowing it down to Fire Stick or Roku. This guide gives you the scoop on Fire Stick vs. Roku. You will find:
TV & VideosCNET

Best live TV streaming service for cutting cable

A lot of people may have considered cutting the cable cord but there's always that one show or channel that keeps them from taking the plunge. Enter live TV streaming services. These streaming services allow you to keep the familiar TV channels you love, as well as live sports (including NBA basketball and major league baseball) plus local and national news. All this with just an inexpensive streaming device -- no cable box or antenna required.
ElectronicsVulture

10 Hacks to Get the Most Out of Roku

The Roku platform — whether accessed through one of the company’s smart TVs, streaming boxes, or sticks — serves as the hub for countless different entertainment properties. It doesn’t matter if you’re watching H3H3 videos on YouTube, random baseball games on ESPN+, or just looking for a free movie — the venerable curatorial hardware has your back.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Fable: 5 Things We’d Like To See

Xbox’s upcoming line-up of exclusive games is looking a hell of a lot healthier, especially after a fantastic showing at E3 2021, but one game conspicuous by its absence was Fable, the RPG series that’s being brought back by Forza Horizon devs Playground Games. After a short cinematic trailer back in 2020, nothing else has been shown about the upcoming game, aside from the promises that it’s still happening.
TV SeriesTVLine

The Best TV Shows of 2021 (So Far)

It’s been a(nother) weird year thus far. But the TV has been excellent. In fact, even though we can venture outside more these days, the top-notch television of 2021 has kept our couches as tempting as ever, thanks to addictive murder mysteries like HBO’s Mare of Easttown and one-sitting binges like Peacock’s Girls5eva.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

Here’s What Windows 11’s Settings App Looks Like

Upon launching the Settings app in Windows 11, it’s obvious that Microsoft has put a big effort into streamlining: It’s sleeker and easier to use than its Windows 10 counterpart. Here’s a quick tour of Settings’ new features in Windows 11. Meet Windows 11 Settings. When you launch Settings in...
Video GamesFlorida Times-Union

7 brands I bought from game app ads—and actually liked

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I never thought I’d become the type of person to spend actual real money on an app, but here we are. Over the last few years, I’ve become obsessed with games like Design Home and Covet Fashion: Model Makeover, which rely on points to advance. The quickest way to get more points (that also feeds my need for instant gratification) is by shopping from sponsored brands or watching ads for some extra coin.
Businessreviewgeek.com

Amazon Extends 100-Person Watch Parties to Fire TV Devices

Amazon rolled out its browser-based Watch Party feature over a year ago, allowing up to 100 Prime subscribers to join in on a Prime Video stream with a built-in chat. Now, Watch Party streaming finally works on Fire TV devices, though you have to use your phone to chat with other Watch Party participants.
Cell PhonesSamMobile

Samsung smart TV users facing issues with the HBO Max app

Samsung has been the world’s biggest TV brand for more than a decade, and its Tizen platform is the most widely used smart TV platform globally. It has apps for all the video streaming services, making it easier for anyone to stream videos from Apple TV+, Disney+, ESPN, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more. However, Samsung smart TV users have been facing problems while using the HBO Max app.
ElectronicsEngadget

Amazon Fire TVs now support Prime Video watch parties

When Amazon launched Watch Party for Prime Video last year, it only made the option accessible on desktop browsers. Now, the e-commerce giant has expanded support for the feature, allowing you to host or join a Watch Party on Fire TV devices. While Amazon didn't make a big announcement for the feature's arrival on the platform, it updated the list of compatible devices on Watch Party's FAQ, as noticed by XDA Developers. The section now says that you can co-watch with friends and fellow Prime members on a Fire TV device within the Prime Video app.
Books & Literaturefemalefirst.co.uk

Seven things I'd like my readers to know about me by Ellen Alpsten, author of Tsarina

Author Ellen Alpsten writes a piece for Female First upon the release of her new book Tsarina. 1. ‘Land Of The Flame Tree’ to ‘Paradise Lost’. I was born in the Kenyan highlands, where my father worked as a Veterinary Surgeon. His task was to keep track of the Somali herdsmen and stem the spread of Foot & Mouth disease to the Wildebeest. When he arrived, there were 80 000 gnus left. Today there are 10 million. My elder brothers attended boarding school, but I had a big garden, a monthly book-parcel from my beloved godmother and countless pets – three cats, four dogs, a gaggle of geese, chicken, a stroppy retired Polo pony, a wounded grumpy Serval cat and at times even a baby crocodile that occupied the bathtub! Storytelling is a cherished Kenyan tradition, be it in a kraal as much as around a campfire. A great story well told transcends race, age, or gender. Whenever I can, I try to return to Kenya - though as for everyone, the magical country of childhood is forever lost.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
Video Gameswindowsreport.com

What games like Clash of Clans can I play on PC?

Madalina has been a Windows fan ever since she got her hands on her first Windows XP computer. She is interested in all things technology, especially emerging technologies -- AI and DNA computing in... Read more. Posted: February 2019. Clash of Clans is a great strategy and resource management title...
TechnologyDigital Trends

What is Chromecast? Google’s wireless streaming tech fully explained

In 2013, Google debuted a small gadget called Chromecast. It was designed to act as a wireless link between people’s TVs and their other devices like smartphones, tablets, and computers. It was versatile and incredibly affordable, especially when compared to the streaming media devices at the time like Roku and Apple TV. It also layered a new meaning on top of an existing word: “Casting” no longer means the process of choosing actors or tossing a lure into the water; it now also describes the act of sending audio or video wirelessly to a Chromecast device.

Comments / 0

Community Policy