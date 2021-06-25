Developer experience engineers aim to increase ROI while keeping developers happy
CircleCI report finds that making life easier for software engineers can improve the bottom line and speed up innovation. Twitter has one, and Google does, too. Your company may need a developer experience engineer as well to keep the software team satisfied and productive instead of bored and frustrated. That's the advice from a new report from CircleCI, "Why Developer Experience Engineers are the key to accelerating your business."www.techrepublic.com