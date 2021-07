Football sometimes brings out the worst in Brits. And today’s match between England and Germany at Euro 2020 - which ended in victory for the home side - came with a whole lot of history.It’s history that the often xenophobic British tabloids have embraced over the years, with a cascade of mildly problematic front pages used to mark the lead-up to, and aftermath of, big games between England and Germany. Here are some of the notable offenders, along with one rather weird Ashes reference:‘Achtung surrender’, 1996, Daily Mirror During his nine years at The Daily Mirror, Piers Morgan often courted...