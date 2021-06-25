Cancel
Movies

F9 Just Broke A Pandemic Box Office Record, Proving It Doesn't Have Fans, It Has Family

By Dirk Libbey
Cinema Blend
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast & Furious franchise has been a record setter at the box office for years. The films have always done well in theaters, since about the middle of the current franchise these movies have made not simply millions, but billions, of dollars. Nobody was quite sure what to expect from F9 when it came out this weekend. As the biggest movie to come out since the pandemic, it was sure to well compared to other movies, but would it really do as well as Fast & Furious movies can do?

MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
MoviesKansas City Star

‘F9’ propels box office to biggest weekend since pandemic began

“F9,” the latest installment of the "Fast & Furious" franchise, turbocharged the domestic box office this weekend, drawing audiences back into theaters at a pace not seen since early 2020. The feature from Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures generated $70 million in weekend ticket sales, according to researcher Comscore Inc., higher...
MoviesPosted by
Reuters

Box Office: 'F9' Zooms to Mighty $70 Million Debut, Shattering Pandemic Records

LOS ANGELES, June 27, (Variety.com) - The only thing stronger than family? The box office debut of “F9,” the latest entry in Universal’s “Fast & Furious” saga. After many delays over the course of a year and a half, “F9” opened to a mighty $70 million from 4,179 North American venues. That’s by far the biggest start for a movie at the U.S. box office since the onset of COVID-19.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Vin Diesel Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

After the one-two punch of Pitch Black and The Fast and the Furious put him on the map, Vin Diesel cemented himself as Hollywood’s new breakout action star in 2002’s xXx, which earned $277 million at the box office. Watching it now, it’s almost painfully early 2000s, but the leading man and director Rob Cohen knew exactly what kind of movie they were making, leaning into the camp with a wink towards the audience.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: How ‘F9’ Sped to Record $70M U.S. Opening

The ninth installment in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise scored the biggest launch yet of the pandemic era. Waiting to rev up the engines was worth it for F9. When the COVID-19 crisis struck in the U.S., Universal decided to push back the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise by a full year, versus taking a chance on the latter half of 2020 as other tentpoles did (unsuccessfully). As it turned out, many theaters didn’t begin reopening until late spring 2021.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

"F9" Breaks Pandemic Box Office Record With Appearance From Cardi B

F9, the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, hit theaters, on Friday (June 25), and is expected to break the Box Office pandemic record with an estimated $70m domestically during its first release weekend. The film is the first in the series to feature Cardi B as the character Leysa.
MoviesNew York Post

Vin Diesel: ‘Cinema is back!’ as ‘F9’ sets pandemic box office record

“F9” raced to the box office this weekend — fast becoming the world’s biggest release since movie theaters shut their doors in 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Thus comes an official declaration: “Cinema is back!,” the franchise’s lead thespian, Vin Diesel, has announced in an official statement. A delayed theatrical...
MoviesShowbiz411

Box Office: “F9” Takes $70 Mil Weekend, “Hitman’s Wife,” “In the Heights” Fall Flat, So Does “Sparks”

The box office is back, for better or worse. For better: “F9” took $70 million for the four days, Thursday through Sunday. Universal has $363 million worldwide, they should be happy. Vin, The Rock, Michelle, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron are entertaining audiences around the world. Can you imagine people seeing Helen Mirren for the first time, possibly, and figuring she’s a cool white haired lady in a Vin Diesel movie? Life is weird, no?
MoviesRomesentinel.com

‘F9’ bolsters summer box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In the strongest sign yet that life is left in movie theaters, “F9” sped to a box office take of $70 million in its first weekend, the biggest opening for a film since the pandemic began, according to studio estimates Sunday. The ninth installment in the...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

F9: THE FAST SAGA Briefly Awarded "Rotten" Status Despite Breaking Records At The Global Box Office

This might be an analogy only our UK readers understand, but it seems fair to say the Fast & Furious franchise has become like Marmite: you either love it or hate it. Critics, however, appear to be divided as the latest instalment, F9: The Fast Saga, slipped into the dreaded "Rotten" status last night on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily for the movie, a few more reveals have since been counted, and it's now "Fresh" at 60%. However, should it drop a percentage point or two...it'll once again be in "Rotten" territory.

