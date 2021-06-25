F9 Just Broke A Pandemic Box Office Record, Proving It Doesn't Have Fans, It Has Family

The Fast & Furious franchise has been a record setter at the box office for years. The films have always done well in theaters, since about the middle of the current franchise these movies have made not simply millions, but billions, of dollars. Nobody was quite sure what to expect from F9 when it came out this weekend. As the biggest movie to come out since the pandemic, it was sure to well compared to other movies, but would it really do as well as Fast & Furious movies can do?