Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 Review: Bounty Lost

Star Wars fans are about to meet a brand new bounty hunter. StarWars.com recently shared a look a the new Deva Lompop who will debut in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters – Jabba the Hutt #1. Deva comes from the minds of writer Justina Ireland and artist Iban Coello and is recruited by Jabba after Boba Fett fails to bring him Han Solo. What’s more, Deva will “have a major impact on the action-packed crossover and will appear in all four upcoming War of the Bounty Hunters one-shots.” Even crazier is that as part of the Shani species, Deva has a long lifespan that has her causing trouble even back during the High Republic era. Fans can expect to see her in that time period in the near future, too. Talking about Deva, Ireland said: