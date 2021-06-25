Cancel
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9 Review: Bounty Lost

By Megan Crouse
Den of Geek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Star Wars: The Bad Batch review contains spoilers. It sounds over-the-top, but it’s true: revelations and surprises propelled this week’s round of clone adventure stories. “Bounty Lost” features excellent bounty hunter action and a pleasant focus on Omega (not just what she is, but what choices she makes when she’s on her own). Sure, some revelations feel more like duds, but overall, it’s an episode that certainly isn’t afraid to move the plot forward, and returning characters and a real sense of threat keep it exciting.

