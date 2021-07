When you have a billion-dollar action franchise that is ten movies large, will have two more sequels, and multiple spinoffs, you’re going to have a few cameos. What you have to love about cameos in Fast and Furious movies though is that they’re more than fun. Sure who doesn’t want to see Hellen Mirren as the leader of a crime family. But the idea that she could be part of an all-female led Fast movie that’s possibly in the works? That makes the cameo more than just throwaway fan service. It’s universe-building. Here are the three most significant, high powered cameos in F9. To think that the series started off as a little movie about stealing DVD players.