A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced on June 28, 2021, in federal court in Sioux City. Jeffrey Carothers, 52, from Lake City, Iowa, pled guilty on January 19, 2021, to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Carothers was previously convicted of a crime which prohibited him from possessing guns, namely, receiving stolen property, in the Superior Court for the State of California in and for the county of Plumas, on or about November 17, 1995.