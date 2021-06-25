Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Nigerian National indicted in Washington State for fraud on COVID-19 economic relief programs

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seattle – A Nigerian citizen has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Seattle for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and multiple counts of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, a/k/a Phillip Carter, is currently detained in Nigeria. According to...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Missouri State
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
State
Colorado State
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Unemployment Insurance#Covid 19#Wire Fraud#Nigerian National#Eidl#Ip#Fbi#Dol#Criminal Division#The Task Force#Ncdf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
Nigeria
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Eight Individuals Charged in Nationwide Methamphetamine Trafficking Ring

BOSTON – Eight individuals were charged and arrested yesterday in connection with a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating between California and New England. Investigators seized approximately 152 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the investigation from controlled purchases, motor vehicle stops and package seizures. The following individuals were indicted on charges of...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Office Administrator Facing Federal Charges for Defrauding Her Employer of More Than $700,000, for Fraudulently Obtaining Social Security Disability Payments, and for Tax Evasion

B , Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, age 57, of Grasonville, Maryland, for the federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and tax evasion. The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed today upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.
Washington, DCPosted by
Shore News Network

Three children charged for D.C. armed carjacking

WASHINGTON, DC – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce arrests have been made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Thursday, July 8, 2021, in the 1800 block of Central Place, Northeast. At approximately 4:02 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in...
CollegesPosted by
Shore News Network

California Parent Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Case

BOSTON – A California parent pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to a tax offense in connection with his involvement in the college admissions case. Homayoun Zadeh, 60, an associate professor of dentistry at the University of Southern California (USC), pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return. U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton scheduled sentencing for Nov. 10, 2021. Zadeh was charged in March 2019.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Victim attacked in D.C. over gender identity

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Aggravated Assault offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 3100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 2:25 am, the victim was approached by multiple suspects...
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Defendant Pleads Guilty To 2011 Murder

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that MICHAEL CASTILLO, a/k/a “Squirrel,” pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with the March 10, 2011, murder of Hector Arias in the Bronx, New York. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl accepted the defendant’s guilty plea.
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire

Miami, Florida. – A Palm Beach County resident has pled guilty to one count of hiring someone to murder a woman in her West Palm Beach home. During a hearing yesterday in federal district court in Ft. Lauderdale, 51-year-old Daniel Slater admitted that his original plan was to kill not only the woman, but also her husband. From May to June 2020, Slater met with an associate who agreed to commit the murders. They discussed logistics, including bringing in a third person to assist. At some point during their discussions, Slater and his associate drove by the victim’s home, during which Slater instructed his associate on how to carry out the murders when the time came. For instance, Slater pointed out which of the home’s windows to shoot through to kill the couple. Slater also instructed his associate to spray-paint the house to make it appear as if members of the Black Lives Matter movement had committed the crime. Slater agreed that as payment for the murders, he would forgive a debt that his associate owed him. Slater also agreed to pay the fees of the third person they talked about bringing in to help. In the end, the planned murders did not occur, and the intended victims suffered no physical harm.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Firearm Charge

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that ALTON COOKS, from Orleans Parish, pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021 to a one-count indictment. COOKS was indicted by a federal Grand Jury on October 23, 2020. On July 7, 2021, COOKS pleaded guilty as charged to being...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Woman Arrested on Federal Drug Charge After Allegedly Selling Cocaine While on Vacation in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after allegedly selling two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week. MARINA RIVERA, 33, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Unbeknownst to Rivera, the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, who conducted surveillance on the transaction, the complaint states. Rivera was arrested shortly thereafter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy