The era of the "amateur" college athlete is over

By Sports Daily
Posted by 
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 16 days ago

The NCAA responds to the recent SCOTUS decision… but throwing down some vague guidelines and washing their hands of the whole mess.  Bruce and Jacob talk about the future of college sports on a Friday Sports Daily.

www.audacy.com
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh
Lima, OHLima News

Dr. Jessica Johnson: NIL poses educational challenges for student-athletes

July began with a colossal boom for college athletes who are now allowed to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). NIL is a massive game-changer that has crushed the amateurism model of the NCAA, as we will now see athletes from our favorite colleges and universities pushing brands and products on their Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok platforms. For those like me who have been watching college football for a few decades, after the passage of NIL I’m sure many of us immediately thought of past gridiron stars who would have been racking up some serious cash. My mind flashed back to the early 80s, when I was in awe of UGA running back Herschel Walker. I met Walker when I was 11 at an Eckerd drug store in Athens, Georgia and shyly asked for his autograph. If NIL had been in place back then, my mother probably would have had to pay at least $20 for his prized signature, and maybe another $5 if we had had a Polaroid on us and snapped a photo. This was two years before Walker won the Heisman Trophy in 1982. I also thought about the money Eddie George and Orlando Pace would have made when they were Buckeye football stars during my grad school years at Ohio State in the mid-90s. George, who owns Eddie George’s Grille 27 in the John Glenn Columbus International Airport, no doubt could have inked a deal to be the face of a local sports bar, and Pace, the monster offensive tackle whose hallmark “pancake” blocks flattened defensive linemen, would have probably had a partnership with a resident IHOP.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Ruling Fosters New Era of NCAA Amateurism

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled the dawn of a new era of compensating college athletes. Despite its momentous future impact, the court’s unanimous decision in NCAA v. Alston purported to be quite narrow. Alston merely affirmed two lower-courts’ holdings that restrictions on education-related payments (laptops, scholarships, tutoring, internships, etc.) violated the Sherman Act because the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) operates as a monopolist.
College SportsThe Decatur Daily

As NIL era arrives, athletes ready to cash in

Social media stardom came unexpectedly to Haley and Hanna Cavinder. A way to pass time during the pandemic now has Fresno State's twin sister basketball stars positioned to be among the most successful college-athlete entrepreneurs as soon as the rules allow it. Ohio State lacrosse player Mitchell Pehlke has been...
Cedar Falls, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Saul Shapiro: Amateur hour is over for the NCAA

A unanimous decision by an often divided U.S. Supreme Court shows liberals and conservatives can agree on something as a contentious nation approaches its 245th birthday. The National Collegiate Athletic Association is worthy of disdain. The justices essentially mocked the NCAA last week for trying to deny athletes such things...
New Orleans, LALSUSports.net

Nuss Named Greater New Orleans Female Amateur Athlete of the Year

NEW ORLEANS – Kristen Nuss of LSU Beach Volleyball added to her long list of honors and accomplishments on Thursday when she was named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Greater New Orleans Female Amateur Athlete of the Year. The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl,...
College SportsLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech athletes announce deals in NIL era

Texas Tech saw several athletes utilize the new name, image and likeness bill Thursday morning, joining college athletes throughout the country. The law went into effect at midnight before Red Raider quarterback Tyler Shough, in addition to Texas Tech men's basketball players Kevin McCullar Jr. and Marcus Santos-Silva, signed deals to join Cameo.
Tallahassee, FLTomahawk Nation

Name, Image, and Likeness ushers in new era of collegiate athletics

At the proverbial minute to midnight yesterday the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to approve an interim Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) policy, which means collegiate student-athletes in all 50 states will be able to monetize their NIL without breaking NCAA rules and risking their eligibility. The news...
NFLPosted by
WFAE

A New Era Dawns In College Sports, As The NCAA Scrambles To Keep Up

A new era in college sports begins this week. Following Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear's executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness — known by its abbreviation "NIL" — at least seven states will put into effect NIL laws, on Thursday. The laws allow athletes to make money for things like endorsement deals, signing autographs and social media content.
College Sports247Sports

Biggest potential earners in college football's NIL era

Name, image and likeness is here in college football as a new era of lucrative personal branding opportunities officially kicks off Thursday, marking the first time student-athletes are permitted to earn compensation as public figures. Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz revealed his personal trademarked logo earlier this week on social media, while several others have publicly acknowledged planned sponsorships or their own marketing campaigns ahead of the 2021 season.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech athletes awaiting start of NIL era

Jordan Yates has a shirt he’s going to put on sale. He’s also ready to accrue financial benefits from the growing popularity of his TikTok account. When the NCAA opens the doors Thursday for college athletes to be able to be compensated for the use of their name, image and likeness, Yates is eager to find out what’s on the other side.
Richmond, KYwymt.com

EKU Athletics begins new era in ASUN Conference

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - After 73 years in the Ohio Valley Conference, Eastern Kentucky has officially become a member of the ASUN. All EKU teams will be immediately eligible for conference awards, postseason play and NCAA Tournament automatic bids. During its last full year of competition (2018-19), the ASUN enjoyed...
NFLSeattle Times

The NIL era of college athletics is finally here. It’s going to be eye-opening, messy and ultimately a good thing.

Leigh Steinberg, the longtime agent, likened Thursday’s mad scramble for endorsement deals by college athletes to the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. “There were wagons that had carefully plotted the land they were looking for, that had been prospecting ahead of time and had calculated how to get the best speed off the mark to get to the land first,’’ Steinberg said in a phone interview.

