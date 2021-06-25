Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

AHA News: As She Makes History, Dr. Rachel Levine Stays Focused on Healing

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=487ZXw_0afC7Aoe00

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (American Heart Association News) -- Dr. Rachel Levine wanted to work in health because she wanted to help people. Along the way, she became an icon.

Levine, the assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services, made history in March when she became the first openly transgender official confirmed by the Senate. But she said her career hasn't been about seeking attention for herself. It's been about healing – as a pediatrician, teacher, researcher and Pennsylvania's health secretary, fighting the opioid epidemic and COVID-19.

She's not opposed to using her status to help spread her message. "I am very pleased to advocate for the LGBTQ community in terms of health equity and equality and fairness. And I feel that I have been able to do that in Pennsylvania. And I'm able to do that nationally now."

Although she has spent much of June doing interviews related to Pride Month, she makes clear it all comes back to health.

"There are numerous studies done to show that, unfortunately, LGBTQ individuals, and particularly transgender individuals, sometimes face challenges in accessing our health care system," she said. LGBTQ people who feel discriminated against often will not seek care.

In her new job, she hopes to address that problem and more. At 63, she has had a lifetime to prepare.

"I decided in high school, after I took my first biology class, that I was interested" in being a doctor, she said, and the Massachusetts native soon found work in a lab in Boston. "I had the exposure to researchers, but also surgeons and surgical residents."

She studied at Harvard College and Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, where she was drawn to the developing field of adolescent medicine. She eventually became a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at the Penn State College of Medicine and had several roles at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

After Democrat Tom Wolf became governor of Pennsylvania in 2015, she became the state's physician general, then secretary of health.

She is quick to point out that does not make her a politician.

"I've never run for office," she said. "I think that there are political considerations in public health. But I really consider what I've been doing over the last six, seven years to be public service and public health."

By any name, she's good at it, said her friend Michael Fraser, chief executive officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. Levine was president of the association when President Joe Biden nominated her to her new role.

"There's lots of different ways to do that work of healing," Fraser said, "and I think that's what's really driving her. Not the politics. Not the agendas. Not celebrity. But the work of healing."

Fraser, who lives in Harrisburg, had a front-row seat as Levine tackled first the opioid crisis, then found herself leading Pennsylvania's COVID-19 response.

Fans celebrated her with a Facebook page using what Philadelphia magazine said were "words typically reserved for Jesus and maybe Oprah." Foes insulted her with what the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs called "some of the most vile and toxic transphobia our commission has seen in our commonwealth in recent years."

She handles the abuse well, Fraser said. "But I know it hurts. It would hurt anybody."

In the face of all that, she tends to stay positive. Fraser said that's not an act. It's a way of giving back to those who helped her when she was transitioning more than a decade ago.

"I think that I was fortunate," Levine said. "I received support from the people I worked with. I received support from my family. And I think that has had a significant influence."

Overall, she said, "I'm a positive and optimistic person. And I, you know, I have learned to compartmentalize ... that negative feedback and just keep doing my job."

Not that she's afraid to speak up. At a press conference last July, she called out her attackers for fostering a spirit of intolerance and discrimination, telling them that while they "may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly" from such harassment.

That statement wasn't for the sake of her own feelings, she says now. "I pushed back particularly because I felt that the statements being made and the news stories were potentially harming other LGBTQ individuals, and particularly LGBTQ youth."

Levine often explains her attitude toward personal attacks by quoting a favorite movie character: Yoda, from the "Star Wars" films. She quotes him again when asked what lessons she'd like people to take from her life and career.

"Fear is the path to the dark side," she said. "Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering. And so I think it is so important not to live your life in fear, and to be yourself and to help people. And that's what I've tried to do."

Perhaps showing her political savvy, she happily acknowledged also being a fan of the original "Star Trek" (favorite character: Mr. Spock) but declined to weigh in on the divisive topic of which science-fiction franchise she preferred. "It's 50-50," she said.

Then, she quickly turned the focus back to health, extending the interview to amplify an urgent call for blood donations. "We have a dire shortage of blood, and we really need people to go out and donate. I wanted to make sure I was able to add that."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Michael Merschel

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
842K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jesus
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Brain Health#Transgender#Senate#Harvard College#Democrat#Facebook#Lgbtq Affairs#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
HHS
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
HealthMSNBC

Dr. Rachel Levine: 'Egregious' anti-trans legislation in states will harm people

Dr. Rachel Levine, the assistant Secretary for Health and the first transgender federal official confirmed by the Senate, says politicians are “using transgender individuals as a wedge issue.” Dr. Levine tells Jonathan Capehart that “transgender youth are vulnerable” and “need to be supported and advocated for” – in particular, she says anti-trans legislation that prohibits access to gender affirming care will do harm to young trans people.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is When You'll Need a COVID Booster Shot, Experts Now Say

The news about booster shots has been a little confusing lately. First, Pfizer said that it would be applying for authorization for a third COVID shot, since data now shows signs of waning immunity from its vaccine after six months. Then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a joint statement saying there is currently no need for a COVID booster shot. If you're vaccinated and wondering how long you're really protected—especially with the highly infectious Delta variant sweeping the country—it's hard not to feel concerned by the mixed messages.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Pfizer, U.S. Health Officials to Discuss COVID Boosters on Monday -Company

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker Pfizer Inc will meet with federal health officials as soon as Monday to discuss the need for a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine as it prepares to seek authorization, the company said on Sunday. The meeting comes days after the drugmaker and its...
Mental HealthGoLocalProv

Group Health Plan? Beware New Mental Health Parity Rules

The Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA) and final regulations require that group health plans and insurers that provide mental health or substance use disorder benefits provide coverage for those services in the same manner as medical and surgical benefits. The MHPAEA applies to most group...
Cancerhawaiitelegraph.com

Addressing social needs of women with cancer benefit health

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): A new study found that unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities. For example, identifying patients who reported needing help with reading hospital materials resulted in the use of a cancer care navigator...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Haitians Decry Photos Said to Be of President Moïse on Social Media

The photos are horrifying. They seem to portray the body of President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti laid out in the morgue, his left eye crushed in, the flesh of one of his arms torn by bullets, his mouth gaping. A country already reeling from the assassination of its leader on...
Ohio Statewosu.org

Ohio Hospital Hosts Pfizer Vaccine Booster Trial

University Hospitals in Cleveland will begin a clinical trial of a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. About 10,000 people nationwide will participate in trials testing whether an extra dose of the vaccine significantly strengthens immune response, said Dr. Robert Salata, chair of UH’s department of medicine.
Mental Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Precise Verbal Habit Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia is often associated with elders, such as those exceeding the age of 65 years old. While the claim is not far from the truth, younger people can also be affected by the loss of thinking abilities. Early onset of dementia can even start if a person is 30 years of age.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The latest Pfizer statement has me on the edge

David M. Perry is a journalist and historian and co-author of "The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe." He is a senior academic adviser in the history department of the University of Minnesota. Follow him on Twitter. The views expressed here are those of the author. View more opinion articles on CNN.
Arizona StatePosted by
KTAR News

Arizona’s ban on mask mandates in schools criticized by health experts

PHOENIX – Health experts are concerned that Arizona’s recently approved budget, which bans public schools and universities from enforcing mask mandates and COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students, is endangering public health across the state. In a virtual panel assembled by the Committee to Protect Health Care, a national advocacy organization...
Public Healthwnctimes.com

Readout of the Fifth COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 2, 2021 Contact: ASH Media 202-205-0143. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Readout of the Fifth COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force Meeting. On Friday, June 25, COVID-19 Health Equity...
Pima County, AZtribuneledgernews.com

2 vaccinated people in Pima County have died of COVID-19

Jul. 10—Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 in Pima County, according to the county's Health Department. This is an extremely small number compared to the number of fully vaccinated people countywide. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is about 0.00037%. Local health experts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy