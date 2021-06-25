Discord User Is Sentenced To 14 Years For Distributing Child Pornography
CHARLOTTE, N.C. B Mayuresh Suresh Iyer, 26, of Matthews, N.C. was sentenced today to 14 years in prison for distributing child pornography on Discord, a popular messaging platform, announced William T. Stetzer, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. In addition to the sentenced imposed, U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney also ordered Iyer to pay a $35,000 special assessment, serve 25 years of supervised release, pay restitution to the victims of his offense, and to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.www.shorenewsnetwork.com