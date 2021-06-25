Former Mayor of Columbus Sentenced for Loan Fraud

Seattle – A prolific identity thief who traveled the country using fraud to buy luxury goods and items he could convert to cash and bitcoin, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 3 years in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Between February 2017 and December 2018, Aaron Laws, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, traveled through Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota making fraudulent charges on victim credit cards. Laws had a sophisticated scheme, recruiting others, and using digital wallets, bitcoin and burner phones to try to avoid detection. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Laws “had a very complicated criminal enterprise and nothing seemed to deter him.”