When it comes to RuPaul’s Drag Race, the chaotic fashion disaster looks the queens give us are as iconic and important as the haute couture we gag over. There is no doubt in my mind that Drag Race queens are, on the whole, fashionistas. But even Anna Wintour gets it wrong a few times a year. Chaos frequently reigns on Drag Race when in the world of fashion anything goes. I took a stroll down RuPaul’s Drag Race memory lane, as we remember the looks that caused the most shock, disbelief and disaster.