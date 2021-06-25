Lakewood couple among 159 missing in Florida condo collapse
MIAMI, FL – At least 159 people remain unaccounted for in the Miami condominium collapse Thursday morning, including Benny and Malki Weiss, of Lakewood. On Thursday at 1:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the initial report of a building collapse at Champlain Towers, a 12-story, 136-unit apartment complex located at 8777 Collins Avenue. MDFR crews found that the northeast corridor of the building had sustained a partial collapse. Approximately 55 apartment units were impacted by the collapse. MDFR began search & rescue efforts. Firefighters rescued 35 occupants from inside the building. Out of the 35, 10 occupants were treated for injuries and two were transported to local area hospitals.www.shorenewsnetwork.com