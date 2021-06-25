Cancel
9th District Delegation Votes Against Sanctuary State Bill that Would Eliminate Effective Tool to Deter Illegal Immigration

By Press Release
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Senator Christopher Connors, Assemblyman Brian Rumpf and Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove all voted against legislation (A-5207/S-3361) which would prohibit any state, county or local government entity from entering into a contract with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold persons found violating federal immigration laws. “Denying ICE a critical...

