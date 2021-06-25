Cancel
Toms River, NJ

Do you know him? Toms River Police seeking to identify man in Wawa situation

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man in relation to an unspecified incident at the Route 37 Wawa last week. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured here. He was involved in an incident that occurred at Wawa on Route 37 and River last week. If you have any information please call 732-349-0150 x 1368.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

