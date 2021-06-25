Do you know him? Toms River Police seeking to identify man in Wawa situation
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man in relation to an unspecified incident at the Route 37 Wawa last week. We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual pictured here. He was involved in an incident that occurred at Wawa on Route 37 and River last week. If you have any information please call 732-349-0150 x 1368.www.shorenewsnetwork.com