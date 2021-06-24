CROOKSTON LEGION BASEBALL FALLS TO STEPHEN-ARGYLE

A back-and-forth battle between Crookston Nels T. Wold Post 20 and Stephen-Argyle Post 353 went to Stephen-Argyle as they pushed a couple runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 8-6 in a game played in Argyle on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, I don’t think we played too sound in the first couple innings and they bit us a little bit,” said Crookston Head Coach Rob Silvers. “We kept battling at the plate and got guys on and that’s all you can ask for.”