Placerville, CA

Placerville Man Charged with Possessing 27 Dogs for Use in Dog Fighting

By Press Release
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a 27-count indictment today against Carlos Villasenor, 38, of Placerville, charging him with possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on June 17, law enforcement agents executed a federal...

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Fighting#Elder Abuse#Placerville Man Charged#Special Agent
