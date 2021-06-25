Cancel
Protest And Dance Party Erupt In Front Of Sen. McConnell’s House

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
A group of protesters demonstrated outside of Sen. Mitch McConnell’s house on Thursday to show their support of the ‘For the People Act’ voting legislation.

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

