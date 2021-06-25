Protest And Dance Party Erupt In Front Of Sen. McConnell’s House

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spoke to local business owners in Kentucky recently, discussing concerns on unemployment benefits and getting people back to work. McConnell met with leaders in a business roundtable event addressing issues with vaccines, the economy, and labor shortages. McConnell’s remarks criticized Gov. Andy Beshear, stating the $300 pandemic unemployment benefits are the reason workers refuse to return. McConnell also added the $1500 being offered to the first 15,000 Kentuckians to go back to work isn’t the way to go either. Meanwhile states across the south are seeing some of the lowest numbers in vaccinations, as the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 makes its way around the country. That’s why McConnell encourages everyone to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated. McConnell also gave an update on the bipartisan push to start framing that large infrastructure being worked on in D.C. The senator said as long as nothing else is tacked on, there will be forward movement, adding seven major bills have passed on a bipartisan front within the past year.