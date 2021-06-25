Chattanooga Man Indicted For Sexual Exploitation Of A Child
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On June 16, 2021, a federal grand jury in Knoxville returned a one count indictment against Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga, for the sexual exploitation of a child. Deakins appeared in court June 22, 2021, before the Honorable U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge in the indictment. He was detained pending trial, which has been set for August 24, 2021 before the Honorable U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr.www.shorenewsnetwork.com