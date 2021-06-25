Cancel
Mckinleyville, CA

Humboldt Man Charged In Federal Court For Being A Felon In Possession Of A Loaded Firearm And For Possessing Methamphetamine For Distribution

By Press Release
 16 days ago
San FRANCISCO – Deryl Craig Morse appeared in United States District Court today to face a federal indictment charging him with being a felon who possessed a loaded firearm and also charging him with possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine, announced Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

