Baltimore, MD

Former Baltimore Department of Public Works Supervisor Sentenced to More Than a Year in Federal Prison for Extortion

Maryland – U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake sentenced Ronald M. Smith, age 47, of Elkton, Maryland, a former Baltimore Department of Public Works (“DPW”) supervisor, today to a year and a day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for the federal charge of extortion under color of official right for misuse of his authority as a public employee. Judge Blake also ordered Smith to pay a forfeiture money judgment of $64,000, representing his gain from the crime. Smith admitted that he accepted cash payments for work he caused DPW crews to perform for private businesses on at least 22 residential and commercial properties.

