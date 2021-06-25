Florida Couple Arrested for Crimes Related to Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Tuesday, July 6th, marks six months since the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that disrupted a Joint Session of the U.S. Congress in the process of affirming the presidential election results. As estimated by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building. Under the continued leadership of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for the attack continues to move forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on January 6th has not, and will not, wane. Based on the public court documents, below is a snapshot of the investigation as of Tuesday, July 6th. Complete versions of the public court documents used to compile these statistics are available on the Capitol Breach Investigation Resource Page at https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases.