For the next several weeks, Apple is offering customers in a select number of U.S. states the opportunity to purchase a wide range of its products without a sales tax. Every year, select states offer businesses and consumers the incentive of having no sales tax as a way to help boost sales and are usually aimed at helping families lower the cost of back to school shopping. The dates for each state differ, and the selection of states this year is relatively small. Only purchases made during a state's specific holiday are free of state sales tax.