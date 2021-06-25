Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

AG Wilson leads letter aimed at protecting consumers

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 24, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson led a letter, along with 10 other attorneys general, to U.S. House leadership, aimed at protecting consumers. The “true lender” rule could affect anyone trying to borrow money, whether it’s to buy a house or to help their business.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ag#U S House#Occ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Office Administrator Facing Federal Charges for Defrauding Her Employer of More Than $700,000, for Fraudulently Obtaining Social Security Disability Payments, and for Tax Evasion

B , Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, age 57, of Grasonville, Maryland, for the federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and tax evasion. The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed today upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Roanoke, VAPosted by
Shore News Network

Ex-Attorney Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud, Making False Statements

ROANOKE, Va. – A former Lynchburg attorney, who specialized in elder law and estate planning, pleaded guilty today to wire fraud and making false statements. According to court documents, Cherie Anne Washburn, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money or property by fraudulent pretenses, representations or promises from elderly victims C.A. and D.F. Washburn is alleged to have used the ill-gotten monies to enrich herself, including purchasing real estate and making donations to charities.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Identity thief who used bitcoin, ‘burner phones,’ and digital wallets to steal more than $500,000 sentenced to prison

Seattle – A prolific identity thief who traveled the country using fraud to buy luxury goods and items he could convert to cash and bitcoin, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle to 3 years in prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Between February 2017 and December 2018, Aaron Laws, 33, of Atlanta, Georgia, traveled through Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Arizona, Georgia, and Minnesota making fraudulent charges on victim credit cards. Laws had a sophisticated scheme, recruiting others, and using digital wallets, bitcoin and burner phones to try to avoid detection. At the sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik said Laws “had a very complicated criminal enterprise and nothing seemed to deter him.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy