Thursday’s winning numbers: New Jersey’s Pick 6 jackpot now $3.1 million

TRENTON, NJ – The Pick-6 drawing on June 24 produced four winners of $5,263 for matching five out of six white balls drawn. The winning numbers for the Thursday, June 24, drawing were: 08, 10, 25, 33, 38 and 39. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03. By adding XTRA for an additional $1.00 per play, winners are able to multiply their non-jackpot prizes by the XTRA number drawn. The $3.1 million drawing will be held Monday, June 28, 2021.