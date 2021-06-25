South Carolina Man Pleads Guilty to Interstate Stalking
PORTLAND, Maine: A South Carolina man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to interstate stalking, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, during the days leading up to July 25, 2019, Dustin Beach, 27, drove a woman in his truck from South Carolina to Maine. During the drive to Maine, Beach threatened the woman and injured her by physically assaulting her with his hands and other objects, including a hammer and metal chain. These assaults resulted in the woman being placed in fear of serious bodily injury and substantial emotional distress.www.shorenewsnetwork.com