Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Bath Man Pleads Guilty to Fraud and Identity Theft Charges

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PORTLAND, Maine: A Bath man pleaded guilty today in federal court to one count of wire fraud, seven counts of money laundering, one count of transferring property to prevent seizure, and one count of aggravated identity theft, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced. According to court records, between February...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
City
Bath, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Theft#Fbi#Wire Fraud#Money Laundering#Fbi#Federal State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Man Sentenced to 71 Months for Operating Lottery Scam that Defrauded Connecticut Victim of $1.2 Million

Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that STIEVE FERNANDEZ, 35, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley in Bridgeport to 71 months of imprisonment for operating lottery scams that defrauded victims of more than $1.8 million, including an elderly Connecticut victim who lost nearly $1.2 million.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Shore News Network

Woman Arrested on Federal Drug Charge After Allegedly Selling Cocaine While on Vacation in Chicago

CHICAGO — A woman has been arrested on a federal drug charge after allegedly selling two kilograms of cocaine while vacationing in Chicago this week. MARINA RIVERA, 33, sold the cocaine Wednesday evening in the 3200 block of South Komensky Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood of Chicago, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. Unbeknownst to Rivera, the buyer was cooperating with law enforcement, who conducted surveillance on the transaction, the complaint states. Rivera was arrested shortly thereafter.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Shore News Network

Philadelphia Real Estate Investor Charged With Witness Tampering Related to Prior Conviction for Bribing Sheriff’s Office Employee

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Behzad Sabagh, a/k/a “Ben Sabagh,” 39, of Philadelphia, PA, was arrested and charged by Indictment with multiple counts of retaliating against a witness and tampering with a witness, stemming from a case in which he was previously convicted of bribing an employee of the City of Philadelphia in April 2019.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Brokering Illegal Gun Sales

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Daniel Morales, age 36, of Syracuse, was sentenced today to serve 84 months (7 years) in federal prison for causing the sale of firearms and ammunition to a convicted felon, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, City of Syracuse Police Department.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Boston Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON – A Boston man was sentenced today in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking. Andres Arias, 48, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to 51 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On Jan. 21, 2021, Arias pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and five counts of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspected murderer in Dallas John Doe case arrested

DALLAS, TX – The Dallas Police Department has announced an arrest in Saturday night’s murder of an unidentified victim. On July 10, 2021, at approximately 7:23 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that the victim had died from homicidal violence. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased. Since the victim did not have an identification card on their person, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will continue to work to positively identify the victim. The motive is unknown at this time.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Shore News Network

Informational: Federal Court arraignments

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Appearing in Missoula before U.S....
Palm Beach County, FLPosted by
Shore News Network

Man Pleads Guilty to Murder-for-Hire

Miami, Florida. – A Palm Beach County resident has pled guilty to one count of hiring someone to murder a woman in her West Palm Beach home. During a hearing yesterday in federal district court in Ft. Lauderdale, 51-year-old Daniel Slater admitted that his original plan was to kill not only the woman, but also her husband. From May to June 2020, Slater met with an associate who agreed to commit the murders. They discussed logistics, including bringing in a third person to assist. At some point during their discussions, Slater and his associate drove by the victim’s home, during which Slater instructed his associate on how to carry out the murders when the time came. For instance, Slater pointed out which of the home’s windows to shoot through to kill the couple. Slater also instructed his associate to spray-paint the house to make it appear as if members of the Black Lives Matter movement had committed the crime. Slater agreed that as payment for the murders, he would forgive a debt that his associate owed him. Slater also agreed to pay the fees of the third person they talked about bringing in to help. In the end, the planned murders did not occur, and the intended victims suffered no physical harm.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Defendant Pleads Guilty To 2011 Murder

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that MICHAEL CASTILLO, a/k/a “Squirrel,” pled guilty today in Manhattan federal court in connection with the March 10, 2011, murder of Hector Arias in the Bronx, New York. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl accepted the defendant’s guilty plea.
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

70-year-old charged with murder in Atlantic City

MAYS LANDING – A 70-year-old man is charged with murder in the 2020 fatal shooting of 32-year-old Marketa E. Thorpe of Atlantic City, following a neighborhood dispute, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced. On Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, Atlantic City Police received a 911 call at approximately 11:24 a.m.,...
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Former Office Administrator Facing Federal Charges for Defrauding Her Employer of More Than $700,000, for Fraudulently Obtaining Social Security Disability Payments, and for Tax Evasion

B , Maryland – A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Linda Pylant, age 57, of Grasonville, Maryland, for the federal charges of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, social security fraud, and tax evasion. The indictment was returned on May 19, 2021 and unsealed today upon Pylant’s arrest and initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.
Diamond Springs, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Suspicious death case now a murder investigation in Diamond Springs

DIAMOND SPRINGS, CA – On Friday, July 9, 2021, at 4:24 p.m., the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death in the area of Fowler Lane in Diamond Springs. After 24 hours of investigation into the incident, the death has been classified as a homicide. The female victim has been positively identified as 63-year-old Jeanie Cilley. No arrests have been made in the case. EDSO is actively investigating and following all investigative leads.
Public SafetyPosted by
Shore News Network

Seller Of Forged Basquiats And Harings Arrested On Fraud Charges

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced today the arrest of ANGEL PEREDA for his role in a scheme to sell forged artworks purportedly created by renowned artists, including Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring. PEREDA was arrested in New York on July 9, 2021.
Delaware StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Teen charged for shooting outside cigarette outlet store

Newark- Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old male, of Newark, DE, for felony assault and weapons charges following a shooting last Thursday. On Thursday, July 01, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., troopers responded to the Cigarette Outlet located at 13 Salem Village Square, Newark, for a shooting investigation. Troopers determined two male suspects were approached by a 19-year-old female victim inside the store and engaged in a verbal altercation. Once outside the store, one suspect walked to his vehicle parked in the fire lane and retrieved a handgun. The suspect then began firing at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was treated and released at an area hospital for a graze wound to her lower extremity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy