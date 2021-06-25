130-Pound Great Dane Helped His Pro Basketball Player Mom Get Engaged

Player Rawle Alkins has sued Pretty Little Nails and Spa LLC of Phoenix Arizona for removing skin above his eyebrows. PHOENIX, ARIZON, USA, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In January of this year, former Arizona University basketball player and NBA player Rawle Alkins visited the Pretty Little Nails and Spa LLC in Phoenix Arizona for a routine eyebrow waxing. Alkins had been waxed before and was aware of the usual sensations associated with an eyebrow wax. On this occasion, he felt a burning sensation that wasn’t normal, and 90 minutes later he felt burning and blistering of the skin above each eyebrow. The skin about both eyebrows was burned or missing. He returned to the salon to show them his injury, but they did nothing. After the scars still did not go away, Alkins made a second trip to the salon, but was told that the scars were ‘normal’. Alkins then brought a lawsuit against the salon for the injury and permanent scarring.