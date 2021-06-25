Cancel
Dawara Brothers Sentenced to Nine Years Imprisonment for Arson and Tax Fraud Conspiracy Stemming From February 2018 Old City Fire

PHILADELPHIA – Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Imad Dawara, 40, of Swathmore, PA, and Bahaa Dawara, 32, of Woodlyn, PA, were both sentenced this week by United States District Court Chief Judge Juan R. Sanchez to nine years in prison and ordered to pay more than $22 million in restitution for conspiracy to commit arson and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

